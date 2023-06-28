North Sea body accuses CCC climate report of being ‘paradoxical’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

North Sea body accuses CCC climate report of being ‘paradoxical’

By Allister Thomas
28/06/2023, 7:32 am Updated: 28/06/2023, 12:14 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Shutterstocknorth sea climate report
OEUK said the CCC recommendations could bring a "home-grown energy crisis".

North Sea trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) hit out at a new report today from the Committee on Climate Change, describing the findings as “paradoxical”.

The document warns that the UK has “lost its clear global leadership position” in part due to its support for new oil and gas exploration and opening of a new Cumbria coal mine.

It also warns that the UK is failing to build enough sources of low-carbon electricity, pointing out the need to quadruple low-carbon power generation in the next seven years to meet UK emissions reduction targets .

More than 40% of electricity came from gas-fired power stations in the last year, according to National Grid.

David Whitehouse, CEO of OEUK – which represents top North Sea producers and their suppliers – said “the CCC report’s findings are paradoxical,” and added that it risks creating “its own home-grown energy crisis”.

“On the one hand it warns that the UK is being far too slow at building the infrastructure vital for generating low carbon electricity. That clearly means we will need other sources of energy to tide us over while we build those new wind farms, solar farms and nuclear power stations.

© Supplied by OEUK
OEUK chief executive David Whitehouse. Port of Aberdeen.

“But the same report also supports a ban on exploring UK waters for new sources of gas and oil, so depriving the UK of that resource too. There are 283 oil and gas fields in UK waters, but many are ageing and 180 will be shut down by 2030. If we don’t replace them the UK will become up to 80% reliant on imports. We need new fields just to maintain production and so minimise imports.

“Put together, these policies mean the UK risks creating its own home-grown energy crisis – and that will hit home around 2028. That’s likely to be when the next government is seeking re-election.”

Mr Whitehouse said OEUK supports the CCC’s ambition to cut greenhouse gas emissions – but it needs to be done “without destabilising the UK’s energy security and economy”.

Does new exploration = energy security? 

Last week the consultancy Wood Mackenzie pointed out that the vast majority of resource in UK waters is already sitting within existing licensed fields – so banning new exploration is unlikely to impact investment.

Where ambiguity lies is around near-field exploration, and bringing online small tie-back discoveries which can keep production hubs going for longer – this is where the majority of new production comes from in the UK.

Labour, likely to win the next general election, said this week that it will keep existing fields going for the “entirety” of their lifespans.

The last major discovery – bar Pensacola in the Southern North Sea, which is still being appraised – to be brought online was from a 2012 licensing round.

There are, however, a series of fields which are sitting pre-sanction which hold some two billion barrels of oil and gas to contribute to the UK economy and energy security.

Accelerating infrastructure build

The need to ramp up infrastructure, including delivery of projects like Acorn CCS in Aberdeenshire, has been highlighted by business leaders.

Russell Borthwick, CEO of the Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said:  “Today’s report points to several failings in terms of delivering net zero, which could leave the UK trailing behind other nations in terms of global leadership on new technologies and the future of green energy production.

“In turn, the consequences could be that Aberdeen and Grampian loses out on some big opportunities to be truly world-leading as we transition away from oil and gas to become the Net Zero Capital of Europe.”

He said domestic energy demand has fallen due to a milder winter, rather than addressing home inefficiency, and said work around EV charging infrastructure needs to ramp up for transport targets.

“For the oil and gas sector, which will continue to play a part in our energy mix for decades to come, there are recommendations around minimising emissions associated with current production. We need to see INTOG, for example, moving quickly if it is to make a material difference in electrifying the North Sea.

“Furthermore, there are questions raised over the role of tax policy in delivering Net Zero — chiming with our criticism of the ‘windfall tax’ as a blunt, ineffective tool that does little to incentivise investment into green energy.

“We welcome the recommendations around streamlining and accelerating the necessary electricity infrastructure required to support the rollout of more offshore and onshore wind projects and get energy to grid more quickly.

“While the report gives a nod to recent announcements on funding to support Track 2 of CCUS, it is withering about stalled commitments on existing projects — such as the Acorn project at St Fergus, which we must see move forward without further delay.”

 

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts