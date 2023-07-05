Grant Shapps: Not awarding new oil and gas licences is ‘bonkers policy’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Grant Shapps: Not awarding new oil and gas licences is ‘bonkers policy’

By Energy Reporter
05/07/2023, 6:51 am
© Thomas Krych/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Grant Shapps, Secretary of State for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero arrives at Downing Street for the weekly cabinet meeting. 04 Jul 2023
Energy Secretary Grant Shapps has branded a suggestion not to provide new oil and gas licences as "bonkers policy".

Energy Secretary Grant Shapps has branded a suggestion not to provide new oil and gas licences as “bonkers policy”.

His comments came as Green MP Caroline Lucas (Brighton Pavilion) urged the Government to “rule out” new licences during Commons Energy Security and Net Zero questions.

She said: “New oil and gas licences simply won’t deliver energy security since the oil and gas is sold at global prices on international markets.

“But it would cost the taxpayer dearly while being a disaster for the climate.

“So will the Government finally do what’s needed, rule out new licences and instead commit to measures to genuinely make the UK energy-secure, including a nationwide street-by-street home insulation programme, unblocking onshore wind and installing new solar on every roof?”

Mr Shapps replied: “We’ve gone from 14% of our homes being insulated under the previous Government to nearly 50%, it will be 50% this year.

“We’ve got an energy taskforce set up to reduce the usage of energy and make it more efficient.

“But I have to say, her party’s policy and the official Opposition’s policy of importing all of the oil and gas that we require by not providing new licences, is simply insane.

“It means that every single family in Britain would be subject to the next tyrant like Putin. It means that the carbon used would be double that which is taken from the North Sea, it is bonkers policy.”

Shadow energy minister Alan Whitehead also accused the Government of having “broken” its promise on onshore wind.

He claimed that two onshore wind turbines have been built since February 2022, adding: “Not much chance of community engagement there, to be honest.”

He added: “The Community Secretary promised that the onshore wind ban would be completely lifted by the end of April this year, so why has the Government broken that promise?”

Minister Andrew Bowie replied: “When they (Labour) left office in 2010 there was less than 7% of renewables on the grid, now it’s 43%.”

Mr Whitehead said: “It’s generally now understood that Government consultation is likely to lead to only minimal relaxation of planning rules and that (onshore wind) will effectively remain banned.”

Mr Bowie replied: “I really do wish that the Labour Party would stop talking down what we are doing on renewable electricity and I would remind the House that consultation on onshore wind finishes on July 7.”

