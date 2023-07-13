Aberdeen’s Aurora appoints operations boss ahead of acquisition drive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Aberdeen’s Aurora appoints operations boss ahead of acquisition drive

By Andrew Dykes
13/07/2023, 12:35 pm
© Supplied by Aurora(L-R) Aurora Energy Services CEO Doug Duguid with chief operations officer Tom Smith.
Aurora Energy Services has appointed Tom Smith as chief operating officer as it closes in on further international acquisitions.

Dyce-based Aurora was formally launched in April this year via the takeovers of Huntly’s offshore services and fabrication company R&M Engineering in April, and rope access and training specialist Inverness Access Training Services (IATS) last year.

Its owners now intend to build the firm into a “£100 million revenue” international energy services provider over the next five years, with a view to serving the oil and gas sector as well as emerging technologies such as wind, hydrogen, and carbon capture and storage.

These services include inspection, repair and maintenance, design engineering, fabrication and installation, among other capabilities across sites in Huntly, Inverness and Norwich.

Formerly the general manager of the M&A office at marine energy specialist Acteon Group, Mr Smith previously worked with Aurora owners Doug Duguid and Michael Buchan at EnerMech and PSL Energy Services when they grew both businesses into global concerns.

Mr Smith will relocate from London to Aurora’s northeast headquarters, where he will now be responsible for the day-to-day operations at the group.

Prior to working for Acteon, he held senior European business development and project management role for consultancy Calash Group and was country manager for EnerMech in South Korea.

Commenting on his new position, he said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to be involved in an energetic and ambitious business which is focused on developing a ‘customer-focused’ reputation in the renewables and energy transition space.

“Aurora has huge potential and I am really looking forward to playing a key role in the company’s organic growth and international expansion.”

Further acquisitions are now in the pipeline, including one deal currently being finalised which will see the group make a “strategic US addition” to its services portfolio.

Chief executive officer Doug Duguid added: “Tom has been in the energy industry a long time and has worked his way up the ranks which gives him an excellent insight into running a business from the ground up. His wider experience in operations, mergers and acquisitions and renewables will be a great asset as we merge our recent acquisitions and look to add more services around the world.

“He is pragmatic, has superb people skills, and I know from working with him over the years that he has a very good cultural understanding, which is important for managing a diverse workforce and moulding the different components in to a successful customer-focused operation.

“Tom’s appointment as COO will give me greater freedom to develop the business by leading the charge into new territories and to identify potential acquisitions and new technologies which are beneficial to the Aurora service offering.”

