Renewables/Energy Transition

Aberdeen’s DNV to take over Dublin-based Enviroguide Consulting

By Ryan Duff
13/07/2023, 12:39 pm
© Supplied by DNVDNV acquires Dublin-based Enviroguide Consulting to strengthen environmental operations.
The Aberdeen-based energy assurance provider, DNV, has acquired Enviroguide Consulting, an environmental consultancy based in Dublin.

DNV says that the takeover expands its portfolio of environmental solutions and strengthens its “foothold in the region”.

When asked about the value of the deal, DNV did not confirm, however, it said that the acquisition is being viewed as a growth opportunity “which can lead to an increase in positions in the future.”

Enviroguide has doubled in turnover over the last two years and DNV forecasts it will grow its environmental services further, given Ireland’s rapidly growing economy.

Hari Vamadevan, executive vice president, and regional director UK and Ireland of energy systems at DNV explained: “With new regulatory frameworks and legislation being introduced across the UK and EU later this year, this move enables DNV to better support and advise customers navigating increased regulations, specifically within biodiversity and waste management strategy and reporting.”

The Irish firm currently offers biodiversity, contaminated land, waste management & licensing, ESG, Infrastructure Planning and Environmental Impact Assessment services to support sustainable development for public and private sector customers.

Remi Eriksen, group president and chief executive of DNV said: “Safeguarding biodiversity has become essential for companies driving the energy transition.

“The acquisition of Enviroguide supports DNV’s ambition to expand its biodiversity and environmental services portfolio.”

Janet O’Shea, operations director at Enviroguide Consulting added: “I believe the synergy between our organisations will enable us to expand our environmental consultancy and ecology services as we continue to provide exceptional services to our customers.

“This partnership with DNV, with its global reach, will really give us the opportunity to expand our team and services in the future.”

A series of acquisitions from DNV

Last month, DNV announced plans to acquire Finland’s Nixu in a move that will “create one of Europe’s fastest growing cyber security services businesses”.

Following a public tender offer, the Norwegian group took ownership of more than 93% of Nixu’s shares for around £83 million.

After a process to acquire the remaining shares, DNV will absorb the firm’s operations, before de-listing it from the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.

