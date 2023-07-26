China’s CNOOC unveils new North Sea managing director

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

China’s CNOOC unveils new North Sea managing director

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
26/07/2023, 11:53 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by CnoocCNOOC North Sea managing director
Pan Yiyong (pictured) succeeds Jiang Qing who has served as UK Managing Director since 2020.

Chinese state-owned oil and gas company CNOOC (TSX: CNU) has raised the curtain on its new North Sea managing director.

Pan Yiyong has been appointed as MD of CNOOC Petroleum Europe, taking over from Jiang Qing who held the post since 2020.

Based in Aberdeen, Mr Pan Yiyong will oversee Cnooc’s North Sea business, including operations at Buzzard, the largest producing oilfield on the UK Continental Shelf.

On top of the group’s other offshore platforms – Golden Eagle and Scott platforms – he will also be responsible for managing the company’s office in Uxbridge, London.

A China National Offshore Oil Corporation employee since the late 1990s, Mr Yiyong was previously a senior executive in the exploration and development unit in Beijing.

Liu Yongjie, chairman of CNOOC International, said: “On behalf of CNOOC International, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to Mr. Jiang for his outstanding service and leadership over the past three years. We extend a warm welcome to Mr. Pan as the new Managing Director for our UK business and trust his many years of experience will strengthen our UK operations and support the continued delivery of safe and sustainable energy.”

The line of succession

Mr Qing, who is heading back to China after three years in the UK, previously headed up Cnooc’s Australian business in Perth, leading on the company’s interest in the North West Shelf (NWS) joint venture.

Jiang Qing became Cnooc’s North Sea managing director in 2020. Pic: Cnooc

Cnooc holds a 5.3% stake in the project, the country’s largest natural gas production asset, operated by Woodside.

Mr Qing replaced industry veteran Ray Riddoch, who stood down as MD of Cnooc’s North Sea business in 2020 after nearly five years at the helm.

Mr Riddoch started with the firm back in in 2011, while it was still named Nexen.

Canada-headquartered Nexen was bought over by Cnooc is 2013 in a £9.4bn deal, at the time the largest international takeover by a Chinese firm.

And in 2019 Nexen changed its name to reflect the deal.

