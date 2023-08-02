Sunak faces down critics, saying fossil fuel plans are ‘evidently’ sensible

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Sunak faces down critics, saying fossil fuel plans are ‘evidently’ sensible

By Energy Reporter
02/08/2023, 6:57 am
© Daniel Leal/PA WirePrime Minister Rishi Sunak during a visit to the Great British Beer Festival at Olympia, in London.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a visit to the Great British Beer Festival at Olympia, in London.

Rishi Sunak has insisted his plans to “max out” the UK’s oil and gas reserves are “evidently” sensible as he faced a growing backlash for allegedly betraying climate pledges.

The Prime Minister has been criticised over his announcement of around 100 new licences for oil and gas extraction in the North Sea by campaigners, opponents and a leading green Tory.

Billionaire global investor Andrew Forrest has even suggested he could pull out of the UK if ministers follow a “clickbait cycle” rather than displaying “proper leadership”.

But Mr Sunak dismissed the concerns as he was warned watering down policies to tackle the climate crisis are on the “wrong side of modern voters”.

Speaking to broadcasters during a visit to a beer festival in London, the Prime Minister insisted fossil fuels must be extracted in the UK on the way to net-zero by 2050.

“I think it’s evidently more sensible to get that from here at home,” Mr Sunak said on Tuesday.

“Why? It’s better for our energy security because we’re not relying on foreign dictators, better for the economy because it supports hundreds of thousands of jobs…

“And it’s actually better for carbon emissions because if we have to ship that energy here from halfway around the world it would have three or four times the carbon emissions by the time it got here.

“So any which way you look at it, what we’re doing is the right thing for the country, it’s the pragmatic thing.”

Tory MP Chris Skidmore, who led the Government’s net zero review, had said the move was the “wrong decision at precisely the wrong time, when the rest of the world is experiencing record heatwaves”.

He told the PA news agency: “It is on the wrong side of modern voters who will vote with their feet at the next general election for parties that protect, and not threaten, our environment.

“And it is on the wrong side of history, that will not look favourably on the decision taken today.”

Mr Sunak was even warned that the strategy could cause investors to switch their focus to the US, where president Joe Biden has unveiled vast investment to tackle the climate emergency.

Mr Forrest, an Australian mining entrepreneur and climate philanthropist, told Bloomberg News: “Take Britain, I am a major investor here. If I see this country steering itself over a cliff backing fossil fuel, I am going to start pulling out.

“I will push my investments over to North America … I must invest where I know I have proper leadership, not leadership which is on a clickbait cycle.”

