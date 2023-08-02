UK energy secretary visits CATS terminal on Teesside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

UK energy secretary visits CATS terminal on Teesside

By Andrew Dykes
02/08/2023, 2:46 pm
© Supplied by Kellas(L-R) The Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP, Alan Murray, Kellas COO, Guy Appleton, Kellas Managing Director New Energies. CATS, Teesside.
(L-R) The Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP, Alan Murray, Kellas COO, Guy Appleton, Kellas Managing Director New Energies. CATS, Teesside.

CATS terminal operator Kellas Midstream welcomed energy minister Grant Shapps to Teesside on Tuesday, the latest in series of ministerial visits as the government promotes ‘Energy Week’.

The Secretary of State for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero visited the Central Area Transmission System gas processing terminal to discuss UK energy security and domestic gas supply.

The CATS terminal, operated in partnership with Wood, handles around a quarter of the UK’s gas production and plays a critical role in supplying the nation’s domestic gas network.

It follows a visit by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to north east Scotland earlier this week to announce the award of major carbon capture and storage funding, and confirmation of support for “hundreds” of new North Sea exploration licences.

Mr Shapps’ visit was hosted by Kellas chief operating officer Alan Murray and Wood CATS operations and maintenance manager Craig Wreglesworth.

© Supplied by Kellas
(L-R) Rebecca Ball, graduate engineer, The Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP, Harry McCallum, instrument apprentice.

During his visit he also met some of the workforce responsible for ensuring the running of the site, finding out about what is being done at site to reduce emissions and support the UK’s transition to net zero.

Mr Murray said: “Our industry plays an essential role in driving the UK transition to cleaner energy. We were delighted to show Mr Shapps around the terminal and talk about our role in providing UK energy security and discuss our exciting plans to build new low carbon infrastructure.”

Aberdeen-headquartered Kellas is operates a number of critical energy infrastructure assets in the Central and Southern North Sea, including the Esmond Transportation System (ETS) in Norfolk and the Humber Gathering System (HGS) in East Yorkshire, as well as the CATS facilities.

The group is also behind plans to build gigawatt-scale hydrogen production facilities on Teesside.

Mr Murray added: “We recognize and support the need to accelerate UK clean energy production. Our low carbon hydrogen projects will be developed through innovation, strong partnerships and investment, bringing significant economic benefits and employment opportunities to the Tees Valley and Northeast of England.”

Mr Shapps visit came ahead of an energy sector summit in Downing Street on Wednesday, in which firms including Shell, BP and SSE were set to reiterate their plans to collectively invest over £100 billion in UK projects.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts