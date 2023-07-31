Sunak confirms support for ‘hundreds’ of new North Sea licences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

Sunak confirms support for ‘hundreds’ of new North Sea licences

The licences are expected to be issued in September.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
31/07/2023, 7:49 am Updated: 31/07/2023, 9:12 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Sandy McCook/ DCTSunak north sea licences

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has reaffirmed support to grant hundreds of new North Sea licences as part of an ongoing exploration round.

The regulator, the NSTA, is currently assessing 115 bids from the 33rd offshore round, which opened in January.

Rishi Sunak confirmed the licences would be granted as part of the UK Government’s “Energy Week”, and told the Times these will be granted in September.

Commentators say the move is designed to put distance between Labour, which has opposed new licensing.

The NSTA says North Sea gas is much cleaner than overseas imports – at 21kg per barrel of oil equivalent, versus an average carbon intensity per barrel of oil equivalent produced.

However much of the contention against new licences is linked to oilfields, whose product is sent overseas due to limited refining capacity in the UK.

Speaking to the Good Morning Scotland programme today about the licensing support, Mr Sunak said: “That is absolutely the right thing to do.

“Even when we reach net zero in 2050, a quarter of our energy needs will still come from oil and gas, and domestic gas production has about a quarter or a third of the carbon footprint of imported gas.”

sunak north sea licences © Steve Taylor/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
PM Rishi Sunak.

Mr Sunak argued that it improves energy security – despite limited imports of gas to the UK from Russia, and was challenged on that point.

On imports, he added: “There’s no point in importing stuff from half-way around the world with two to three times the carbon footprint of the stuff we’ve got at home, that makes absolutely no sense.”

Aberdeen South SNP MP Stephen Flynn said energy security, the cost of living crisis and climate change all need to be taken into account when considering new licensing.

He said an “evidence based approach” is needed for any new licences.

“Wrapped up within all of that is something which is very important to my constituents in the north-east of Scotland, and that’s that we ensure that we have a just transition – one that protects jobs and employment going forward.

“Any early shutdown of the North Sea would put that at risk.”

‘Every last drop’ is not the right approach 

UK energy security secretary Grant Shapps recently argued the case for granting “every coneivable licence” in the North Sea.

But Mr Flynn said seeking “every last drop” would not be commercially viable or be consistent with an evidence-based approach.

He added that the UK’s climate checkpoint system could be more robust, as they don’t take into account existing fields.

Mr Flynn would not be drawn on his party’s position on the Rosebank oilfield, expected to be approved shortly.

Activist groups have condemned Rishi Sunak’s support for new licensing.

Greenpeace described it as “a cynical political ploy to sow division, and the climate is collateral damage”.

The NGO’s UK climate campaigner Philip Evans said: ” Just as wildfires and floods wreck homes and lives around the world, Rishi Sunak’s government has decided to row back on key climate policies, attempted to toxify net zero, and recycled old myths about North Sea drilling.”

He went on to add: “If Sunak were serious about boosting our energy security while keeping energy bills down, he’d remove the absurd barriers holding back cheap, homegrown renewables and launch a nationwide insulation programme to tackle energy waste in our homes.”

It comes as the Prime Minister is heading to Aberdeenshire today as part of his unveiling of funding for the Acorn CCS development.

Acorn is seen as vital for the UK to reach net zero targets, and forms the backbone of the Scottish cluster.

Viking CCS in the Humber has also been selected.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts