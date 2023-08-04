Shell exec downplays importance of new North Sea licences on energy security

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Shell exec downplays importance of new North Sea licences on energy security

By Hamish Penman
04/08/2023, 7:20 am Updated: 04/08/2023, 9:50 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
A top economist at oil giant Shell has cast doubt on the value of Westminster's move to dish out fresh exploration licences.
"Just please let’s not pretend that decisions on North Sea upstream would decisively influence the low carbon transition of the global energy system."

A top economist at oil giant Shell (LON: SHEL) has cast doubt on the value of Westminster’s move to dish out scores of fresh exploration licences.

Laszlo Varro says the North Sea’s age means there is “no plausible scenario” where production from the basin “reverses its sharp historical decline”.

He references modelling from Shell in which oil and gas flows fall sharply because declining global demand for hydrocarbons hits prices, something that “is detrimental for a mature province”.

In an alternative scenario, where prices are higher and domestic production is preferred, “geological depletion” still wins, Mr Varro said.

It means the best the North Sea can hope for is a “long sunset”.

Sunak confirms support for ‘hundreds’ of new North Sea licences

Posting in a personal capacity on LinkedIn, Mr Varro, VP for global business environment at Shell, said: “Given that most of the decline has already happened, the difference between the two scenarios has only a marginal impact on global oil and gas markets.

“UK oil and gas consumption is determined by global markets and the policy driven transformation of the demand side capital stock, not the last upstream projects on the North Sea.”

Silhouette of a floating production platform in the North Sea;
Silhouette of a floating production platform in the North Sea;

A key driver behind the latest North Sea licensing round, the results of which are expected soon, was Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Targeted sanctions against the Kremlin sent oil and gas prices – and household energy bills – skywards, and the UK careering into a generational cost-of-living crisis.

Energy security quickly became a key priority for government and oil and gas was back in vogue, after several months being pilloried around the COP26 climate conference.

Energy security not tied to more licences

But Mr Varro, formerly chief economist at the International Energy Agency, has also questioned whether stopping production from the North Sea would actually deliver a hammer blow to the UK.

He said: “The most plausible incremental source would be North America: a bit more shale fracking to supply UK import demand, some blue collar jobs relocating from Aberdeen to Oklahoma City, less tax revenues for HM Treasury, more profits for climate sceptic Republican private equity billionaires. Life would go on.

“Just please let’s not pretend that decisions on North Sea upstream would decisively influence the low carbon transition of the global energy system. For the transition it would be more useful to use the intellectual energy and enthusiasm absorbed by this debate on the much more impactful question of how to reduce global oil and gas demand.”

The crux of the debate

His points broadly mirror arguments made by climate groups in favour of blocking new oil and gas developments in the North Sea.

Proponents of further oil and gas licensing – not unaware that the basin is in its twilight years – claim while there is demand for hydrocarbons in the UK, it makes sense to meet that with domestic production as far as feasible.

The Scottish National Investment Bank has published its transition finance principles as it seeks to support Scotland's energy supply chain. © Olaf Kruger/imageBROKER/Shutters
A supply vessel in front of the West Phoenix oil rig in the North Sea.

Key to that line of thinking – aside from the economic benefits – is the fact that oil and gas production UKCS is cleaner than most other regions, meaning imports are worse overall for the planet.

According to recent research from the North Sea Transition Authority, domestically produced gas is on average almost four times cleaner than imported LNG.

Moreover stark figures released in 2021 showed that North Sea gas production could be on course to wrap up by the end of the decade unless fresh resources are added.

New licensing

The results of the 33rd oil and gas licensing round are expected to be unveiled in September.

Almost 900 blocks and part-blocks were offered up by industry regulator the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA).

Within that, the NSTA identified four priority gas clusters in the Southern North Sea, “which have known hydrocarbons, are close to infrastructure and have the potential to be developed quickly”.

33rd licensing round © Supplied by NSTA
The blocks and partial-blocks being offered up by the NSTA in the 33rd hydrocarbon licensing round.

A total of 115 applications, covering 258 blocks and part-blocks, were lodged by 76 companies, including Deltic Energy and Hartshead Resources.

Earlier this week Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, on a visit to Aberdeen, pledged to “max out” the North Sea’s reserves, though there is a strong chance his Conservative party could lose the next election.

