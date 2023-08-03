Noble Corp wins $28.5m North Sea contract with Harbour Energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Noble Corp wins $28.5m North Sea contract with Harbour Energy

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
03/08/2023, 7:41 am Updated: 03/08/2023, 7:42 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Harbour Energyharbour energy noble
The Noble Intrepdi will provide accommodation at the Harbour Energy Judy field.

Drilling firm Noble Corporation (NYSE: NE) has been awarded a 10-month gig with Harbour Energy (LON: HBR) in the UK North Sea.

The contract is for an “accommodation scope” worth $28.5m at the Judy field.

Noble said the work is expected to begin in Q4 of this year.

Judy lies around 130 miles south-east of Aberdeen.

The contract includes extension options for a further five months of well intervention services.

Noble Drilling, who reported its Q2 earnings this week, has a backlog of $5bn.

Along with work for the Noble Regina Allen and Noble Tom Prosser, the company said the Noble Intrepid deal is part of a “steady recovery in jackup revenue”.

“Based on these dynamics and additional contract prospects over the near term, a steady recovery in jackup revenue and EBITDA contribution is expected to unfold over the coming quarters, with a more assertive recovery still predicated on demand dynamics in Norway and then North Sea from late 2024 onward.”

Q2 net income totalled $56m, up from $33m in the same period last year, while revenues more than doubled from $275m to $639m.

It comes after Noble combined with Maersk Drilling last year.

CEO Robert Eifler said: “Our second quarter results reflected solid operational and financial performance. Our recent initiation of a quarterly dividend starting at $0.30 per share, combined with $60 million of share repurchases in the second quarter, highlights our industry leading platform for cash flow generation and our commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

“We are realising the combined benefits of the business combination with Maersk Drilling with our enhanced capabilities, we believe, allowing us to better serve our customers.”

