Oil & Gas / North Sea

Titanic builder Harland and Wolff launches Aberdeen tech business

Aberdeen subsidiary will address ‘a very sizeable business opportunity’ for clean marine tech in the oil and gas market.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
03/08/2023, 8:11 am Updated: 03/08/2023, 8:11 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Harland & Wolffharland and wolff aberdeen
Harland and Wolff CEO John Wood

Harland and Wolff (AIM: HARL)– the maritime engineering firm which built the Titanic and owns the former Bi-Fab wind manufacturing yard in Methil – is launching an Aberdeen technology business.

The shipbuilder, best known for construction of the doomed cruise liner in Belfast, has ramping up its offering in the energy sector, with fabrication and decommissioning, and also owns a gas storage facility at Islandmagee.

It has today announced the launch of a new fully-owned subsidiary – Harland and Wolff Technology – which will be “based in the United Kingdom’s energy capital – Aberdeen.”

Harland and Wolff said marine technologies are moving at “considerable pace” and ensuring it is at the “forefront” is essential.

It’s focus on batteries, propulsion, future fuels and systems for vessels will make a “meaningful contribution” to the UK’s net zero targets.

harland wolff aberdeen © Supplied by DCT Media
Harland and Wolff in Methil.

The company said it is developing a suite of partnerships with Original Equipment Manufactuers (OEMs) to that end.

Richard Davidson, most recently UK operations director at marine energy solutions firm Echandia, has been named managing director.

He has three decades of experience in the market, and at Echandia was responsible for developing and monetising large-scale battery storage tech for the marine market.

The Aberdeen firm it will operate independently but in conjunction with company’s four delivery centres and shipyards across the UK.

© Supplied by Richard Davidson/ Li
Richard Davidson.

Harland and Wolff said that, “with the recent Government announcement on a series of new North Sea licensing rounds, and the number of enquiries that the Company is addressing for offshore electrification projects, new platform construction projects and in-service support, HWT will be well placed to address a very sizeable business opportunity across these markets.”

On the launch of the business, CEO John Wood said: “With projects starting to ramp up and new technologies increasingly being incorporated into the majority of them, the establishment of HWT enables us to be at the forefront of client requirements now and into the future.

“ In the first instance, we will be focusing on in-service support including mechanical, pipework, fabrication and outfitting services. HWT’s offering will allow assets to be in operation whilst being serviced by our riding crews.

“Ultimately, this will reduce the time spent by an asset in a dry dock, keep it in continuous operation, and therefore reduce downtime costs, all of which are highly attractive outcomes for our clients.”

