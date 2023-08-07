Dozens of North Sea Petrofac workers to strike in dispute over pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Dozens of North Sea Petrofac workers to strike in dispute over pay

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
07/08/2023, 4:31 pm Updated: 07/08/2023, 5:34 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Unite OffshoreNorth Sea petrofac workers
Workers on Ithaca Energy's FPF-1 facility striking earlier this year.

Scores of North Sea workers employed by Petrofac (LON: PFC) are to down tools later this month as part of a dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.

Trade union Unite confirmed on Monday that it had received an “emphatic” mandate from around 80 contractors stationed on Ithaca Energy (LON: ITH) assets.

Should the industrial action go ahead, operations on FPF-1, Captain, Alba and Alba North could all be impacted.

The workers readying to walk out include electrical, production and mechanical technicians, as well as deck crew, scaffolders and crane operators.

Petrofac Wood Ithaca Taqa
Ithaca’s FPF-1 installation

On the FPF-1 floating facility specifically, three 24-hour strikes involving 50 Unite members will take place on August 21, 23 and 28.

A continuous overtime ban will also come into effect on August 21 as workers try to secure an improved pay offer.

Unite says it will announce walk out dates involving the 30 or so members on the Captain and Alba installations later this week.

That dispute centres on Ithaca’s “fourteen days ‘clawback’ policy”, which the union has branded “draconian”.

According to Unite, the policy is significantly above the industry norm of seven days, and it is the financial equivalent to £6,000 lost income per person.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s Petrofac membership remain strong and resolute in their determination to secure a better deal from the company. Our members working on Ithaca Energy installations are involved in a long-running dispute with the contractor over fair pay and also the fourteen days clawback policy in operation which is draconian. We will continue to fully support our members in the fight to secure better jobs, pay and conditions in the offshore sector.”

After months of turbulence, during which numerous strike ballots were carried out, unrest in the North Sea has begun to ease.

ithaca energy captain © Chevron
Ithaca’s billion-barrel Captain oilfield, 90 miles east of Aberdeen.

But with inflation still a big issue in the UK, the sector isn’t out of the woods yet, and Unite says its members are “prepared to fight” to boost their pay.

John Boland, an industrial officer with the union, added: “Unite received an emphatic mandate in support of industrial action from our Petrofac membership. Our members are prepared to fight on for a fair pay offer and better work-life balance because Petrofac and Ithaca Energy refuse to do the right thing. The company and the operator have another opportunity to get round the table with Unite to resolve these disputes before any industrial action starts. We would encourage them to do so but the ball is in their court.”

A Petrofac spokeswoman said: “We remain committed to reaching an agreement through continued, constructive dialogue with the union.”

Ithaca has been approached for comment.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts