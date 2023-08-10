Offshore worker who died onboard Scott platform ‘liked by all’

Tributes have been paid to offshore worker who died after a medical emergency while working on a North Sea platform last week.

The man, named by colleagues as Steven ‘Stevie’ Wright, is understood to have become unwell and lost consciousness while working on board the CNOOC-operated Scott platform, around 115 miles north-east of Aberdeen in the central North Sea.

Police Scotland confirmed that emergency services had attended but that Mr Wright, who was 45 and from Newcastle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He had been deployed to the Scott platform while working for oilfield services firm Stork as a rope access supervisor.

In a statement the firm said: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm the passing of an employee working offshore on Friday 4th of August, 2023. The individual’s family have been informed and we are supporting them through this difficult time.

“The news has understandably left co-workers shocked and saddened, and we are working to provide them with the support they need.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to the individual’s family, friends and colleagues.”

CNOOC – which operates the field alongside alongside TotalEnergies (27%), Dana Petroleum (21%) and Energean (10%) – also confirmed the nature of the incident.

“We are deeply saddened by this news and our thoughts are with the individual’s family, friends, and colleagues at this difficult time. We are currently providing support to our colleagues on the asset who have been affected,” it said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Executive said: “We are aware that an individual has sadly died offshore and are in contact with Police Scotland regarding the circumstances.”

Police confirmed that Mr Wright’s next of kin had been informed, adding: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the death.”

A GoFundMe page set up in memory of Mr Wright and in support of his partner and son had raised more than £6,700 at the time of writing, from more than 120 contributors.

In a separate post on the fundraising site Stork colleague and fellow rope access worker Thomas Grundy said: “Steve was highly thought of and liked by all whom had the pleasure of knowing and working with him in his years of working both on and offshore.”

Mr Grundy said he would be “greatly missed by all who knew him.”