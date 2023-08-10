Harbour Energy agrees £65m deal to sell Vietnamese business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Asia

Harbour Energy agrees £65m deal to sell Vietnamese business

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
10/08/2023, 12:46 pm Updated: 10/08/2023, 12:47 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Shutterstock / Comdasharbour energy vietnamese business
Silhouette of drilling rigs and oil derricks on the background of the flag of Vietnam.

Harbour Energy (LON: HBR) has reached an agreement to offload its business in Vietnam to local counterpart Big Energy Joint Stock Company.

Worth around £65 million, the deal includes the London-listed oil and gas company’s 53.125% interest in the Chim Sao and Dua producing fields.

The transaction is subject to government approval, with an effective date of January 1, 2023.

Completion of the deal is targeted by year end 2023, and will mark Harbour’s country exit from Vietnam.

Linda Cook, chief executive of Harbour, said: “We are pleased to have reached agreement to sell our business in Vietnam to Big Energy – a growing, local oil and gas player – as we continue to actively manage our portfolio.

“While Vietnam does not form a core part of our growth strategy going forward, we are proud of the quality of the business we have built, both in terms of the organisation and assets, since our country entry in 2004.

“I would like to thank our Vietnam colleagues for their hard work over the years and wish them all the best for the future.”

Harbour, the North Sea’s biggest oil and gas producer, was reported in June to be in merger talks with US group Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO).

Earlier this year the company announced a swathe of redundancies, including at its Aberdeen office, blaming the impact of the UK Government’s sector windfall tax.

