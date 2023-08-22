North Sea firm Viaro Energy teases ‘a few more announcements’ before end of 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

North Sea firm Viaro Energy teases ‘a few more announcements’ before end of 2023

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
22/08/2023, 12:21 pm Updated: 22/08/2023, 12:22 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by PerencoViaro Energy more announcements
Viaro is one of three firms in for Shell's Leman Alpha hub. Pictured is the Leman gas field in the Southern North Sea.

Viaro Energy is doubling down on its North Sea acquisition spree with the firm expecting to “have a few more announcements before the year is out”.

Chief executive Francesco Mazzagatti says the company will continue to balance “investments in mature assets” with a “focus on exploration and development of new fields”.

“Our goal remains the same as ever, which is to make long-term investments in the North Sea and ultimately support the exploration and production of local European energy sources to their fullest potential,” he told the Energy Council in a recent interview.

viaro taqa © Supplied by Viaro Energy
Viaro CEO Francesco Mazzagatti.

Growing the portfolio

Earlier this year Viaro announced its takeover of minnow Spark Exploration, a deal that handed it a hopper of West of Shetland targets.

Notably, the transaction gave the company a 50% stake in the P2593 licence alongside Ithaca Energy; the permit covers Tuck, a prospect tipped to hold some 87 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent.

A few weeks later Viaro revealed plans to buy the majority stake in a series of Southern North Sea fields from Hartshead Resources (ASX: HHR) for £105m deal.

Amongst them are the Anning and Somerville fields, which are expected to reach first gas in Q4 2024.

Mr Mazzagatti also told Energy Voice in March that the firm is a “very advanced stage” of an acquisition for “two large production assets”.

© Supplied by Hartshead Resources
Hartshead’s preferred tie-in option for Anning and Sommerville.

There are strong rumours that Viaro is going head to head with Perenco and Ithaca Energy for a cluster of Shell-owned (LON: SHEL) Southern North Sea gas fields, including the Leman Alpha hub.

“Each deal we make is primarily evaluated through this lens, and we seek to maintain the right overall balance between our exploration and production investments in the North Sea,” said Mr Mazzagatti.

“Not only is this necessary for increasing the UK’s energy security, but also to reassure investors that the North Sea continues to be a viable source of profits. We cannot expect to meaningfully boost investments unless we realise the potential of the assets likely to make the biggest impact.

“Exploration assets are understandably considered a higher-risk investment, as their development depends on various factors and is ultimately not guaranteed. That said, they also allow for significantly higher returns, especially considering the general lack of financial support for E&P opportunities.”

A lack of joined up thinking from government

He also used his Energy Council interview to highlight the UK Government’s cognitive dissonance around oil and gas policy.

A windfall tax on the profits of North Sea firms has been in place for well over a year now and was ramped up in November.

At the same time ministers are pushing oil and gas companies to invest in the low carbon energy sources needed to maintain jobs and lower household bills.

spring budget windfall unlikely

Mr Mazzagatti said: “As long as we consider these different issues in isolation from each other, it is unlikely that any efforts made to address them will have meaningful results. It is very convenient and easy to single out oil and gas companies as the main obstacle in the necessary transition to sustainability purely by the nature of their operations.

“However, it is not reasonable to effectively punish the industry for its negative impact on the environment, while at the same time treating it as crucial to achieve the desired results. This includes acknowledging dependence on fossil fuels and highlighting the necessity of continuous investments in hydrocarbons at this stage of the transition. This is as true for government decision-makers as it is for promoters of climate justice.”

