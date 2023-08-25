Equinor starts up 26 million-barrel North Sea project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Equinor starts up 26 million-barrel North Sea project

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
25/08/2023, 8:00 am Updated: 25/08/2023, 8:00 am
© Supplied by Equinorequinor north sea
The Statfjord C platform in the North Sea.

Equinor (OSLO: EQNR) has started up Statfjord Ost, a 26-million-barrel tie-back in the Norwegian North Sea.

The tie-back is expected to extend the life of the Statfjord C platform through to 2040.

Equinor, the majority state-owned oil firm of Norway, said the value of the tieback equates to around NOK 20 billion (£1.4bn) at today’s oil price.

That compares to investment costs of NOK 3.5bn (£259.3m).

Production kicked off six months ahead of schedule, and expected to be within estimated costs despite a weakened Norwegian krone.

“This proves the importance of extending the life of mature fields and maximizing value creation from existing infrastructure on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS),” said Calimma Salthe, Equinor’s senior vice president for Field Life eXtension (FLX).

Statfjord Ost includes two new wells, with three more to follow.

The oil recovery rate at the Equinor North Sea development is expected to rise from 58% to 63% due to the scheme, which sits three miles from Statfjord C.

Equinor is partnered with Petoro AS (30%), Vår Energi ASA (20.55%), Okea ASA (14.0%) *, INPEX Idemitsu Norge AS (4.8%), Wintershall Dea Norge AS (1.4%) on the project.

Ketil Rongved, Equinor’s vice president for FLX projects, said: “This is a good example of how we work with mature fields. Equinor aims to be a leading operator of late-life fields on the NCS. That means that we need to find new ways of working to reduce costs.

“Together with our partners we have developed simpler and faster solutions while maintaining high quality.”

