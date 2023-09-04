‘Hundreds’ of jobs as Wood unveils $330m deal with Harbour Energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

‘Hundreds’ of jobs as Wood unveils $330m deal with Harbour Energy

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
04/09/2023, 7:21 am Updated: 04/09/2023, 7:23 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Harbour Energyharbour energy wood
Harbour's Judy platform.

Wood (LON: WG) has agreed a new strategic partnership on the UK North Sea with Harbour Energy (LON: HBR), worth $330 million.

The agreement includes a new master services agreement (MSA) and associated contracts. Wood will provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and operations and maintenance (O&M) work, it said. This will include digital and decarbonisation work.

The services company said the agreement would cover Harbour’s operated assets. These include the J-Area, Greater Britannia Area (GBA), Solan and AELE (Armada, Everest, Lomond and Erskine) hubs.

The partnership will run for five years initially. It then has five one-year options.

“We are incredibly proud to have been selected and trusted by Harbour Energy to partner with them across their North Sea assets,” said Wood executive president of operations Steve Nicol.

The partnership will involve employment for “hundreds of people” at Wood’s business in Aberdeen and offshore. The company said it expected to hire more people in 2024 for the work.

Safe and sound

Wood harbour energy
Wood’s Sir Ian Wood House offices in Altens, Aberdeen.

Nicol said the companies had a shared commitment to “ensuring safe, reliable and sustainable energy production and are confident our integrated digital solutions and world-leading engineering, operations and decarbonisation expertise will enable Harbour to maximise their investment and ensure the UK continues to have the energy mix it needs”.

The Wood executive said the company had more than 50 years of experience in the North Sea, working on complex projects while also minimising associated emissions.

“This new agreement and new contracts are testament to Wood’s role as a trusted technical partner to the energy companies of the future, where our priority is to help our clients deliver the energy the world needs and be able to transition to a low carbon future.”

Harbour vice president of supply chain Audrey Stewart said the company was excited to work with Wood. “The signing of this contract is an important step forward in establishing our suite of long-term strategic partnerships across our North Sea assets.”

Wood, in its half year trading update in July, said it had increased its workforce by 5%, to 35,600 people. The company attributed this rise to “significant contract wins”. As of the end of June, its order book was worth $6 billion.

