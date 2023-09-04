Strongest ever results for Ashtead, amid strong market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Strongest ever results for Ashtead, amid strong market

Offshore renewables were up 74.1% to £16.3 million, from £9.4mn in the previous period. Offshore oil and gas revenues were up 50% at £33.5mn.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
04/09/2023, 7:31 am
Photo of Ed Reed
Ashtead Technology
Ashtead Technology chief executive Allan Pirie ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 02, 2019: Ashtead Technology Westhill Aberdeen. See Press Release from BIG (Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media)

Ashtead Technology has posted a 57.1% increase in revenues, driven by offshore renewables and offshore oil and gas.

Allan Pirie, Ashtead CEO, welcomed the company’s “strongest ever set of interim results. We have continued to see positive momentum through the first half of 2023”.

The company had benefited from investing in people and equipment, he said, while utilisation and pricing had both increased.

“Our recent acquisitions of Hiretech and WeSubsea have performed ahead of our expectations and we are benefitting from our increased breadth of capabilities,” Pirie said.

Offshore renewables were up 74.1% to £16.3 million, from £9.4mn in the previous period. Offshore oil and gas revenues were up 50% at £33.5mn.

Ashtead reported a gross profit margin of 78.8%. However, net debt increased to £26.4mn, from £21.2mn in 2022. Company growth, though, saw leverage reduce.

“Market fundamentals remain strong and we continue to expand our offering whilst growing within our existing markets,” Pirie said.

Ashtead saw “”unseasonal strength” in the last quarter of the 2022 financial year. As such, he said, the company expects “year-on-year growth to moderate in the second half”.

As a result of the results, the board has “increased confidence in the outlook for the business and we expect FY23 outturn to be comfortably ahead of our previous expectations”.

Capital expenditure was £8mn for the period, with a forecast for the full year of £20mn. The company said it was focused on expansion, in capabilities and internationally. It is considering additional acquisitions.

As of the end of June, Ashtead employed 289 people, up 11% from the end of 2022.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts