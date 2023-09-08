Bid to create Aberdeen memorial statue for North Sea divers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Bid to create Aberdeen memorial statue for North Sea divers

Alan Herriot, who sculpted the Robert the Bruce statue in Aberdeen, will design the new memorial to North Sea divers.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
08/09/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Alan B HerriotNorth Sea diver memorial
A sketch from Alan Beattie Herriot of the proposed Aberdeen divers memorial and, right, the Robert the Bruce statue in Aberdeen.

A bid is underway to create an Aberdeen memorial paying tribute to the North Sea divers who lost their lives over the last 50 years.

Former saturation divers Nick McClellan and James McLean have commissioned Alan Beattie Herriot to design the piece; the same artist who created the Robert the Bruce sculpture outside Aberdeen’s Marischal College, and recently created the hilt of a new sword presented to King Charles in Edinburgh.

The pair estimate that, since 1966, 79 divers have lost their lives in the North Sea oil and gas industry, inclusive of the UK, Norway, Germany and Denmark.

Around £120,000 will be required to create the Aberdeen diver memorial, which will likely be placed at the beach or harbour, pending city council planning permission.

Aberdeen divers memorial © Supplied by Nick McClellan
Graphic of the proposed Alan Herriot statue on Aberdeen commemorating North Sea divers.

The bronze life-size statue would be enveloped in stainless steel kelp on a granite plinth, with a dedication to the divers.

Both Mr McClellan and Mr McLean have lost friends in the industry through their careers.

“They were pioneers in an industry breaking new ground very fast,” said Mr McLean, “health and safety then wasn’t as developed as it was now, and people ended up giving with their lives.

“I think it is important for people to have a memorial like that where they can go and reflect and remember those individuals: loved ones, husbands, brothers, fathers.

“The offshore North Sea wouldn’t have happened without all sorts of people –  helicopter pilots, riggers, cooks – but particularly divers who played an important role in being able to take advantage of the resources that we’ve had over the last five decades.”

The hope is that the industry will “dig deep” to support the project, which will be subject to council planning approval.

Subsea 7 has already pledged equipment, including a diving helmet to inform Alan Herriot’s work.

Although based in Aberdeen, the monument will recognise divers and their families lost in waters from all North Sea countries – and people working there from nations around the world.

Mr McClellan, who worked latterly at Halliburton before his retirement nine years ago, said: “I got in touch with Jim McLean, who is an ex diver and a very good friend of mine. I said it would be nice to do something for the families of all the divers who died.

aberdeen divers memorial © Supplied by Nick McClellan
Nick McClellan, pictured, and James McLean are former divers hoping to get the memorial established in Aberdeen.

“Initially we thought it was about 59, but going back to 1966/67 we noticed there’s a count of about 79 divers who died in the North Sea, right up to recently when a couple of divers died at wind farms in Germany.

He added: “This is for the families, the main theme for this is to have something for the families themselves.

“Initially we thought we might want to put the whole list on the pedestal, but really it would be better to say ‘For the North Sea divers’.”

As well as the Robert the Bruce statue, Alan Beattie has created works including a sculpture of Robert Louis Stevenson in Edinburgh, a Royal Army Medical Core memorial in Staffordshire, and Elgin’s Drummer in Moray.

© Supplied by DCT/ Darrell Bens
Robert the Bruce Statue in Aberdeen.

He said: “I was delighted to be asked to design and sculpt this proposed memorial which would be dedicated to those divers who had lost their lives in the course of their work. Particularly relevant in Aberdeen given its long association with the North Sea oil industry.

“I was shocked to learn the number of divers who had lost their lives over such a short period of time, so the statue will be a fitting memorial to them and will ensure that they and the dangers they encounter on a daily basis are never forgotten.”

Mr McClellan and Mr McLean are in the process of creating a JustGiving page. For any inquiries presently, please contact Nick McClellan at nick.mcclellan61@gmail.com

