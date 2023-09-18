Orcadian Energy may have found dancing partner on £1bn North Sea project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Orcadian Energy may have found dancing partner on £1bn North Sea project

By Allister Thomas
18/09/2023, 7:43 am Updated: 18/09/2023, 8:41 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Shutterstock / Sad AgusOrcadian Energy

Orcadian Energy (AIM: ORCA) has entered into a provisional agreement with an operator on a potential farm-in to its £1bn Pilot project in the North Sea.

The AIM-listed firm  said the unnamed operator has been granted exclusivity until November 30 to complete the deal.

Under the agreement, the new firm would take control of the Pilot project- a 97 million-barrel project in the Central North Sea – with an 81.25% stake.

The company would pay 100% of the pre-first oil scope, with Orcadian then paying its working interest share of expenditure (18.75%).

It comes after Orcadian previously estimated the cost to first oil being around £1bn, with some scope for reductions.

Finding a potential  partner seems to have come at the right time for Orcadian, which currently has cash in the bank of £90,000, with a monthly burn rate of £20,000.

New deal for Orcadian Energy

Orcadian highlighted that this is a provisional agreement, with no guarantee the transaction will occur.

From a regulatory perspective, Orcadian is now going to be making an out of round application for Licence P2320 – an area it was forced to relinquish earlier this year.

Both firms have now also asked the NSTA regulator to extend the second term of licence P2244 for Pilot. That’s after Orcadian received a second extension to its Pilot field licence last year, which is now expected to expire in November.

On completion of the deal, extension over P2244 and award of licence P2320, Orcadian would receive cash of up to $200,000 from the operator, with a further $3m upon Pilot FDP approval.

CEO Steve Brown said: “We are delighted to have reached this agreement, which sets out a potential pathway to production for the Company’s Pilot field.

“The Pilot field has a substantial proven reserve base with material upside potential in the surrounding area. We are delighted this transaction could enable Orcadian to retain a significant interest in the project and to enjoy the long-term benefits of producing oil for the UK.

“Developing energy in our own backyard contributes to the UK’s Energy Security and balance of payments; delivers long-term high-quality jobs; and minimises emissions associated with satisfying the UK’s need for energy.

“We look forward to progressing the next stages of this proposed transaction and providing further updates.”

