Plate expectations: What’s on the menu for (some) North Sea workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Plate expectations: What’s on the menu for (some) North Sea workers

By Andrew Dykes
22/09/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 22/09/2023, 9:28 am
© Supplied by SodexoNew menu options include baked chicken, chicken burgers and thai curry.
New menu options include baked chicken, chicken burgers and thai curry.

Pay, travel and camaraderie might rank high on the list of ‘pros’ for those lured into a life working offshore, though perhaps few would say the food.

But a revamped menu offering from Sodexo recognises that the route to a happier workforce – and a competitive edge in procurement – may well be through the stomach.

The new ‘Savour’ range is supported by the company’s Kitchen Works division, and has been developed with consideration of current food trends and the profile of offshore workers.

Promising a mix of ‘global flavours’ and ‘familiar favourites’, the group says it’s overhauled its hospitality and catering processes in pursuit of a “best-in-class experience” that will enable crew to “refuel, recharge and regroup.”

One sample menu offers a range of fresh salads and coleslaws (as well as cheese and beans), followed by mains of baked cod with sweet potato puree, chorizo salsa and bacon; a Thai sweet potato and broccoli curry; a chicken and bacon burger; or baked chicken, roasted veg and new herb potatoes with a creamed chicken sauce.

Those with any room left can enjoy lemon pie, strawberry jelly, raspberry mousse or fruit salad with yogurt.

You can see more via the gallery below.

© Supplied by Sodexo A selection of salads.
© Supplied by Sodexo Thai green curry.
© Supplied by Sodexo New menu options include baked chicken, chicken burgers and thai curry.
© Supplied by Sodexo Baked cod with sweet potato puree, chorizo salsa and bacon.
© Supplied by Sodexo Food served by Kitchen Works Co..
© Supplied by Sodexo offshore menu Pudding options including lemon pie, strawberry jelly, raspberry mousse and fruit salad.

Each dish is accompanied by information on calories and allergens.

Sodexo says the use of local suppliers continues to be a priority, and that Scottish suppliers too make up a wide range of products and produce.

Moreover, new systems for offshore catering teams mean they now have access to a bank of over 2,000 recipes which it says should allow them to spend less time on admin and more time to focus on preparation and delivery.

Plant-based meals

In 2021 the facilities provider sparked controversy when it pledged to make a third of its meals plant-based by 2025.

The plans formed a key pillar of its roadmap to net zero and decarbonisation efforts, though found a mixed reception from offshore workers.

Nevertheless recent menu updates retain a commitment to sustainability, aligning with other efforts such as a food waste management programme – WasteWatch – and the introduction of carbon-labelled menus using Eaternity, a service which helps calculate the carbon intensity of consumer meals.

Ed Morrow, managing director, Sodexo Energy & Resources UK & Ireland added: “We have always focussed on delivering the highest standard for our offshore clients to provide outstanding service to their workforce who operate in challenging environments. We have taken feedback from our existing customer base and used this to improve and enhance the services we deliver.

“The biggest change we have made is to focus on our new food offer which brings an updated and more extensive range of meals supported by new tools and systems allowing our teams to focus on creating outstanding food experiences.”

While the conditions on North Sea installations can vary, social media has allowed more people to see the realities of life offshore from workers themselves.

In December a Tiktok video posted by user Kailem Donovan offered a glimpse of everyday life on on the Ninian South platform, garnering well over 1 million views.

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts