Repsol Sinopec gets rebrand after $2.1bn dispute deal is closed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Repsol Sinopec gets rebrand after $2.1bn dispute deal is closed

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
01/11/2023, 11:19 am Updated: 01/11/2023, 12:12 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
repsol sinopec
The firm's Aberdeen-headquarters on Holburn St.

Aberdeen-headquartered Repsol Sinopec Resources UK has been renamed as Repsol Resources UK.

Repsol Sinopec, the UK North Sea business of Spain’s Repsol (BME: REP),  rebranded after an-eight year arbitration case was closed with the former co-owner, China’s Sinopec.

In May, the two energy firms agreed a $2.1bn deal which settled a dispute which kicked off in 2015.

Conditions of the deal were satisfied by October 9.

A Repsol Resources UK spokesperson added: “The company will be called Repsol Resources UK Limited and will begin a transition into the Repsol organisation.

“We remain focused on the delivery of our corporate strategy and business plan. As always, we prioritise the safety of our operations and the health, safety and well-being of our people.”

Sinopec launched proceedings after arguing the $1.5bn price paid by its subsidiary – Addax-  for 49% of the business in 2012 (then Canadian-led Talisman Energy’s UK North Sea business) was too high.

The new deal means Repsol has acquired Sinopec’s 49% stake to become 100% owner of what is now called Repsol Resources UK.

© Shutterstock / Cineberg
Repsol

According to its latest set of accounts, the UK firm has 884 employees.

Repsol Resources has interests in 48 fields in the UK North Sea, of which it operates 38.

The firm has work in decommissioning of those assets, and has been making moves in low-carbon energy like hydrogen at its Flotta oil terminal in Orkney.

The North Sea business reported profits of more than $600m for 2022, more than treble the prior year on the back of higher oil and gas prices.

Madrid-headquartered Repsol said in a stock exchange announcement May that it had made provision in its accounts for the arbitration, meaning “no significant impact” on earnings, though it still amounted to a $1.1bn.

The Spanish energy giant produces an average of 550,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

 

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts