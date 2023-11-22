UK government plans new oil and gas ‘price shock’ tax mechanism post-EPL

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

UK government plans new oil and gas ‘price shock’ tax mechanism post-EPL

By Mathew Perry
22/11/2023, 3:01 pm Updated: 22/11/2023, 5:09 pm
© George Cracknell Wright/LNP/Shutcambo ithaca energy
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt

The UK government is planning for the introduction of a new tax mechanism for North Sea oil and gas operators following the scheduled end of the windfall tax in 2028

The Treasury’s Oil and Gas Fiscal review, which was released today, confirmed the Energy Profits Levy (EPL) will end in March 2028, or earlier if prices fall below the Energy Security Investment Mechanism (ESIM) levels, set at $71.40 per barrel of oil and £0.54 per therm of gas.

However, the review states to “ensure a fair return for the nation at times of unusually high oil and gas prices” the government will develop a new mechanism which could be used to respond to market price shocks post-2028.

The government will ensure the introduction of any new mechanism happens “in a more predictable way” in order to not deter investment.

Included in the review are a set of principles for supporting investment which will inform the development of a future tax response to price shocks.

These include measures the government providing details on how price shocks will be defined before the end of the EPL, regular engagement with stakeholders including a twice-yearly ministerial forum and assessing the benefits of capturing a “share of revenue resulting from high prices”, rather than profits.

Oil and gas taxes to raise £6.1bn in 2023-24

In its November Economic and Fiscal Outlook, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said oil and gas taxes will raise an estimated £6.1 billion in 2023-24.

This figure represents a reduction of £3.7 billion compared to the year before.

© Photo: Elisabeth Sahl - Jonny Engelsvoll / Equinor
Grane Platform, North Sea.

The OBR said the decrease in tax revenues is in large part due to lower than expected energy prices and (to a lesser extent) lower production and higher expenditure by operators, including for investment and decommissioning.

The OBR said it expects oil and gas receipts to fall relatively in the coming years to reach £2.1 billion by 2028-29 as energy prices and production declines.

The oil and gas tax revenues include offshore corporation tax, petroleum revenue tax (PRT) and the EPL, which together place a 75% tax on North Sea profits until the end of March 2028.

Energy transition and decarbonisation

The review also confirmed the government will “remove the tax barriers to oil and gas assets being repurposed for use in CCUS projects”.

This will be included as part of legislation for a future finance bill to introduce tax relief payments made by oil and gas companies into decommissioning funds.

The review also includes measures to decrease tax relief provided for investment in decarbonisation measures such as electrification.

Currently, the government’s decarbonisation investment allowance provides £1.0925 in relief for every £1 spent.

After the end of the EPL in 2028, this tax relief will reduce to £0.4625 per £1 spent on investment, including for decarbonisation.

“The relatively lower value of tax relief available in the permanent regime will rightly reflect the lower rate of tax applicable after the end of the EPL,” the review states.

Offshore industry enthusiasm may be ‘dampened’

Responding to the measures outlined by the Treasury, PwC UK energy and infrastructure tax partner Colin Smith said oil and gas businesses will welcome the confirmations relating to the EPL in the review and the removal of tax barriers related to energy transition activities.

“But the industry’s enthusiasm may be dampened by the proposals for a new mechanism,” he said.

Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), the trade association for North Sea energy firms, responded to the Autumn statement recognising its “focus on business investment as fundamental to energy security, jobs and a pragmatic energy transition”.

© Supplied by Unsure
A ship with an oil platform in the background. North Sea

However the organisation warned the EPL and the Electricity Generator Levy “risk further undermining the UK’s homegrown future success and there is already evidence of capital, supply chain and work force flight”.

“There is always intense competition for capital investment and the government must use every available lever to ensure it stays in the UK,” OEUK said in a statement.

“Our domestic energy needs confidence to invest in the next generation of energy security through fiscal certainty, competitive returns, and long-term commitments by policy makers.”

Chancellor ‘hit the right notes’

OEUK chief executive David Whitehouse said while the Chancellor “hit the right notes today” the government must work to make the UK an “irresistible place” to invest and innovate.

“The decarbonisation of our economy is one of the greatest challenges of our time, but we must also seize its opportunities,” Mr Whitehouse said.

“The fiscal announcements, allowances, apprenticeships, planning and grid reforms announced today will help firms invest in low carbon infrastructure, R&D and our world class workforce.

“We need these investments to grow the economy, support jobs and deliver reliable homegrown energy to people across the UK.”

Mr Whitehouse said it was “heartening to see an emerging cross-party consensus on the need for long term investment” in the offshore sector.

“The UK needs reliable supplies of homegrown energy that boost our economy and help us reach net zero,” he said.

“By the mid-2030s, oil and gas will still provide 50% of our domestic energy needs.

“The UK’s offshore energy industry has the skills, people and supply chains we must nurture to build a UK business-led energy transition.”

OEUK outlines policy priorities

OEUK put forward a range of proposals it wants to see the UK government prioritise.

The association said it wants government to incentivise investment in domestic energy production through “effective tax policy, including headline rates and relief”.

OEUK also called for a “better strike price” in the wind Contract for Difference scheme and “properly linked” UK and EU emissions trading schemes, as well as establishing a skills passport for workers in the energy sector.

“The companies investing in new opportunities like fixed and floating offshore wind, hydrogen and carbon capture and storage require the cashflow from a stable and predictable oil and gas business,” OEUK said.

“The long-term goal should be to grow these sectors in a way that avoids long term government subsidies.”

 

More follows…

