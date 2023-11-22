Electricity Generator Levy: New UK renewables projects to be exempt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Electricity Generator Levy: New UK renewables projects to be exempt

Meanwhile capital allowances on investments — a form of tax relief designed to ease upfront costs — will remain in place, in a boon to renewables developers.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
22/11/2023, 3:39 pm Updated: 22/11/2023, 5:08 pm
Projects sanctioned today or afterwards (Nov 22) will not be faced with the levy.

New renewables projects will be exempt from the Electricity Generator Levy under new plans from the UK Government.

Publishing the Autumn Budget today, the Treasury said it will legislate to ensure new renewables projects will be exempted if their sanction decisions are made on or after November 22, 2023.

Introduced during last years’ Autumn Budget, the Electricity Generator Levy (EGL) imposed a temporary 45% tax rate on “extraordinary profits” of renewables firms enjoying higher power prices.

The move has been slammed by the sector as a “penalty” on renewables pioneers, and comes as the sector now faces wide-ranging challenges around inflation.

Along with the new exemption, the Treasury said it will bring forward legislation to provide the Crown Estate with borrowing and wider investment powers to unlock a further 20-30 gigawatts (GW) of new offshore wind seabed rights by 2030.

Last week, the government set out plans to increase the maximum price that can be received at the next Contracts for Difference (CfD) auction round after the Allocation Round 5 (AR5) in September received zero bids.

The EGL is expected to end as planned on March 31, 2028.

Colin Smith, Energy and Infrastructure Tax Partner at PwC UK, said: “It is helpful that the government has listened to businesses and is seeking to remove potential EGL-related barriers to new electricity generation. However, the beneficial impact may be limited, given the long lead time between making a final investment decision and reaching first power, and the EGL sunset date of 31 March 2028.”

The offshore wind sector, like much of the economy, has been hit hard by inflation. This increases not only the cost of materials like steel and the services needed to complete projects, but also the cost of capital and finance to fund them.

This was just one of the reasons the industry gave for the lack of successful bids for offshore wind projects in AR5, the results of which were shared in September.

Capital allowances on investments — a form of tax relief designed to ease upfront costs — will remain in place under the latest Treasury plans.

This means companies can reduce their tax by as much as 25p for every £1 ($1.2) they spend on plants and machinery, according to Wednesday’s Autumn Statement. It’s the latest sign that governments are taking notice of the crisis engulfing the global offshore wind sector, which is key to Britain’s transition strategy.

Huge Orsted UK wind park to benefit from Treasury tax relief

However, Scottish Renewables CEO Claire Mack said the measures don’t go far enough.

“The measures announced, particularly that capital full expensing will be made permanent and the introduction of an investment allowance in the Electricity Generation Levy, are not enough on their own. We urgently need consistent policies to provide an environment which will enable businesses to invest at the scale needed right now.

“We’re pleased the UK Government has recognised that it needs to significantly improve the time it takes renewable energy projects to connect to the electricity network, and anything that helps to expedite that process is welcome.

“While today’s announcements, made in response to the Electricity Network Commissioner’s report in August, such as measures to cut grid access delays by 90%, are positive and welcome, they must be supported by reform in the electricity system operator and network companies.”

