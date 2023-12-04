Developers of new UK gas project plan to float in London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Developers of new UK gas project plan to float in London

By Andrew Dykes
04/12/2023, 1:34 pm
© CentricaCentral Morecambe platform in the Irish Sea.
A deal to takeover gas developer EnergyPathways will see the firm listed in London, with a view to bringing online the Marram gas project in the Irish Sea later this decade.

Dial Square – a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) – announced a proposed deal for a reverse takeover of EnergyPathways in March.

It now says it will raise at least £2 million through a private placement to complete its acquisition and admit the newly enlarged company London’s Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

The new company would be renamed EnergyPathways plc and listed on the AIM index under the ticker EPP. Dial expects its first day of dealings on or around 14 December 2023.

The company was formed to target UK gas assets, with an initial focus to develop its 100% owned and operated Marram field, a “ready-to-go” gas development in shallow water in the East Irish Sea.

Located in Block 110/4a in licence P2490 the gas field lies close to existing infrastructure and the developed Morecambe gas complex, and holds just over 35 billion cubic feet (bcf) of undeveloped 2P gas reserves.

Net proceeds of the proposed fundraising will be used to progress the Marram project through to a final investment decision (FID) in 2024, ahead of first gas in 2025.

In a market update on Monday Dial said the “high-value project” with offered a potential net present value (NPV10) of approximately £100m and an estimated payback period of 12 months from first production.

It said the firm intend to build a portfolio of projects and in the East Irish Sea area and has already made requests for additional licences in the region, and participated in the 33rd Licensing Round.

© Supplied by EnergyPathways
EnergyPathways’ Marram gas project in the East Irish Sea.

Dial said it would bring on a new board and management team with strong technical and commercial track record.

Commenting on the update, Dial Square non-exec chairman Neil Cousins said: “We chose EnergyPathways as the RTO target on the basis of its strong investment story and supportive market drivers. EnergyPathways’ story is highly topical and relevant to the UK market, and the value upside potential is clear to see from the Marram project economics.

“We were also attracted to their near-term news flow pipeline which provides plenty of scope for new and existing investors to benefit from progress towards FID and the award of additional and complementary licences.

“We look forward to communicating this investment proposition to the market in the coming weeks as we seek to raise the funds to complete the RTO and admission to AIM in mid-December.  I’d like to thank our shareholders for their patience through this process and we hope to reward them with what we believe to be a highly compelling and value-accretive transaction.”

EnergyPathways CEO Ben Clube said: “We are very excited to bring our investment proposition to the London market. We believe the market drivers for our story are supportive in terms of the UK’s focus on Energy Security and demand for domestic natural gas to support the nation’s transition to Net Zero.

“The economics of the Marram discovery are robust and compelling, with an NPV10 that represents a large multiple of our current valuation. Upon completion of the fundraise, we aim to reach FID in 2024 and production of first gas in 2025.

“With a substantial cash flow profile in the first two years, we hope investors will be enthused by the project’s rapid rates of return. We are also seeing an improving political climate for our operations as the Government implements changes to encourage investment into the vital supply required to achieve the objectives of the nation’s energy policy.”

