TikTok star reviewing North Sea oil platforms

A TikTok star has been giving his reviews of several North Sea oil and gas installations in the UK to millions of people on the social media platform.

Kailem Donovan has been giving his 100,000 followers tours of his trips, including Ninian South, Beryl Bravo and most recently the Forties Alpha.

He took TikTok users around the galley, cabins, laundry rooms, pool room, cinema and gym of the Forties Alpha in a recent video viewed by 115,000 people.

“It’s a pretty small rig so there’s not much to see on here,” he said at the end of the two-minute video, highlighting the flow of the Forties pipeline was turned on by Queen Elizabeth in the 1970s.

He’s also been bringing life offshore in Norway to the social media app.

Another video – seen by 2.4m viewers – took a tour of the Gullfaks B platform, praising the spacious rooms, its own gym hall and even having its own “hobby room” for workers to knit in their free time.

Harbour Energy’s Judy, EnQuest’s Thistle and CNR’s Ninian platforms have all had the review treatment – what’s available in the galley is a theme throughout.

Kailem also tackles some tougher issues for the sector, including discussion around why there are fewer women working offshore.

Anyone who has spent time offshore will also be aware of the prominence of marabou chocolate – with one of his TikToks showing riggers playing cards for chocolate bars.