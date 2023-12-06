TikTok star reviewing North Sea oil platforms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

TikTok star reviewing North Sea oil platforms

Forties, Beryl, Ninian, Thistle and Judy have all had the TikTok treatment.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
06/12/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by TikTok/ Apachetiktok north sea
Kailem Donovan reviews offshore installations on TikTok.

A TikTok star has been giving his reviews of several North Sea oil and gas installations in the UK to millions of people on the social media platform.

Kailem Donovan has been giving his 100,000 followers tours of his trips, including Ninian South, Beryl Bravo and most recently the Forties Alpha.

He took TikTok users around the galley, cabins, laundry rooms, pool room, cinema and gym of the Forties Alpha in a recent video viewed by 115,000 people.

@kailemdonovannew

Forties Alpha 📍 #fyp #foryou #offshore

♬ Happy Up Beat (Medium) – TimTaj

“It’s a pretty small rig so there’s not much to see on here,” he said at the end of the two-minute video, highlighting the flow of the Forties pipeline was turned on by Queen Elizabeth in the 1970s.

He’s also been bringing life offshore in Norway to the social media app.

@kailemdonovannew

#fyp #foryou #norway #offshore #foryoupage #today #viral

♬ Happy Up Beat (Medium) – TimTaj

Another video – seen by 2.4m viewers – took a tour of the Gullfaks B platform, praising the spacious rooms, its own gym hall and even having its own “hobby room” for workers to knit in their free time.

Harbour Energy’s Judy, EnQuest’s Thistle and CNR’s Ninian platforms have all had the review treatment – what’s available in the galley is a theme throughout.

@kailemdonovannew

Replying to @Aaliyah (Ah-lee-ya) 💪🏽

♬ original sound – Kailem Donovan New

Kailem also tackles some tougher issues for the sector, including discussion around why there are fewer women working offshore.

Anyone who has spent time offshore will also be aware of the prominence of marabou chocolate – with one of his TikToks showing riggers playing cards for chocolate bars.

@kailemdonovannew

#fyp #fypシ #banter

♬ original sound – Kailem Donovan New

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts