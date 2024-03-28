EnQuest plans ‘funnel’ of UK North Sea’s largest oil projects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

EnQuest plans ‘funnel’ of UK North Sea’s largest oil projects

Boss says EnQuest will "prove up" heavy oil capabilities on Bressay before targeting Bentley.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
28/03/2024, 12:05 pm Updated: 28/03/2024, 12:32 pm
EnQuest North Sea general manager Steve Bowyer has big plans for the Kraken FPSO.

EnQuest (LON: ENQ) will push ahead with a pipeline of some of the UK North Sea’s largest developments, with plans to “prove up” its heavy oil capabilities.

The “funnel of opportunities” cover Bentley and Bressay in the east of Shetland, some of the largest untapped developments in UK waters.

First on the list, due for a field development plan and final investment decision this year, is a gas project at the Bressay field, before moving in to a phased approach to recover its heavy oil.

That initial stage will produce the gas cap at the oilfield to decarbonise the Kraken FPSO, displacing diesel power generation, before tapping into its wider  resources, estimated at around 200 million barrels of oil equivalent.

EnQuest North Sea manager Steve Bowyer told Energy Voice: “We’re moving forward with the gas development of Bressay, which is effectively producing the gas cap on the Kraken emissions reduction project.

“We’re looking to move that through field development planning phase and FID through the latter part of this year.

“That will create the fairway of the phasing of the oil development which will follow thereafter. So key priority at the moment is getting the gas development moving and then we’ll look at timings on the oil development phase.”

The firm acquired Bressay operatorship from Equinor in 2021 and farmed out a 15% stake to Viaro Energy in December.

Bentley

Once that project is going, it will open the next opportunity in Bentley – an even larger field which has been estimated to be able to produce up to 300 million barrels using enhanced oil recovery techniques.

It sits within 10 miles of Bressay and the Kraken field.

Mr Bowyer said: “As you move through your heavy oil developments, Bressay’s the next logical one in terms of its heaviness.

“We think we’re the right operator to take Bentley forward but we clearly want to prove up our capabilities on Bressay next.

“So it’s almost like a funnel in terms of progressing. We’re looking at potential enhanced oil recovery on Kraken and keep optimising the Kraken asset. We’ll then take Bressay through via the gas development, then a phased oil development. Then we’ll see Bentley following thereafter.”

More M&A

Even with those projects – rivalled only by Rosebank and Cambo in the West of Shetland region – London-listed EnQuest is still focused on striking deals to grow its portfolio, said Mr Bowyer.

“We’ve got a really strong portfolio of assets. Kraken, Magnus and SVT and also internationally in Malaysia.

“We’re very focused on M&A so, having de-levered the balance sheet we’re looking for transformational growth. UKCS focused, then we’ll pivot internationally once we successfully grow the UK business.”

