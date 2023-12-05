Shetland Gas Plant shut down after heating system failure causes steam release

The Shetland Gas Plant has been shut down to allow staff to investigate an equipment failure which resulted in a release of steam.

It comes after a number of people in Shetland noticed a large plume of steam in the sky earlier on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for operator TotalEnergies (XPAR:TTE) said an element of the heating medium system had failed, causing the release of steam.

“Personnel were called to muster and everyone has been accounted for,” they added.

“Thankfully everyone is safe and well.

“To help us investigate the situation, we have shut down the plant.”

While the flare at the gas plant has been more visible from a distance, it is understood this is related to the shutdown of the facility rather than the heating system failure.

The gas plant, located near Sullom Voe Terminal, takes in gas from fields to the West of Shetland.

The facility processes the gas before it is piped onwards to the Scottish mainland.

When the site opened in the mid 2010s TotalEnergies said the plant would provide around 8% of the UK’s gas needs.