Shetland Gas Plant shut down after heating system failure causes steam release

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Shetland Gas Plant shut down after heating system failure causes steam release

The plant currently supplies around 8% of the UK’s gas consumption - enough for around 2 million households.
By Chris Cope
05/12/2023, 5:06 pm Updated: 05/12/2023, 5:11 pm
© Supplied by TotalEnergiestotalenergies west shetland
TotalEnergies' Shetland Gas Plant.

The Shetland Gas Plant has been shut down to allow staff to investigate an equipment failure which resulted in a release of steam.

It comes after a number of people in Shetland noticed a large plume of steam in the sky earlier on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for operator TotalEnergies (XPAR:TTE) said an element of the heating medium system had failed, causing the release of steam.

“Personnel were called to muster and everyone has been accounted for,” they added.

“Thankfully everyone is safe and well.

“To help us investigate the situation, we have shut down the plant.”

While the flare at the gas plant has been more visible from a distance, it is understood this is related to the shutdown of the facility rather than the heating system failure.

The gas plant, located near Sullom Voe Terminal, takes in gas from fields to the West of Shetland.

The facility processes the gas before it is piped onwards to the Scottish mainland.

When the site opened in the mid 2010s TotalEnergies said the plant would provide around 8% of the UK’s gas needs.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts