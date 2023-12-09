UK Government to move 200 energy department civil servants to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

UK Government to move 200 energy department civil servants to Aberdeen

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
09/12/2023, 8:57 am Updated: 09/12/2023, 4:18 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Wullie Marr/ DCTUK government aberdeen energy
200 DESNZ civil servants are due to be relocated to the Granite City.

The UK Government is set to relocate 200 civil servants from its energy security department DESNZ to Aberdeen, it has been reported.

Trailed in the FT, the plans are reportedly to be unveiled next week by deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden as part of a wider announcement on moving civil servants out of London.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) has a presence in Aberdeen via the environmental operator OPRED.

Aberdeen also plays home to the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) and Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC), the latter being backed by UK Government and Scottish Government funding.

The Cabinet Office had no comment, DESNZ has been approached for comment.

Aberdeen has around 45,000 people employed through the offshore energy sector.

It comes amid a push to move the UK energy department to Aberdeen, with calls from the chamber of commerce in March ahead of the Spring Budget as part of the UK’s “levelling up” agenda.

Meanwhile Labour’s Ed Miliband said Aberdeen has a “strong claim” to host his party’s “GB Energy” proposal, should Labour win the next election.

Policy director at the Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce Ryan Crichton said: “We have been pressing the Prime Minister, the Chancellor and the UK Government to locate more civil service jobs in Aberdeen, so this is fantastic news for the region and a big victory for the Chamber.

“By bringing the headquarters of DESNZ to Aberdeen it will sit alongside other key institutions, such as the North Sea Transition Authority, Net Zero Technology Centre, Energy Transition Zone and the two universities leading on research and new technology to achieve net zero.

“Furthermore, it will place the department in proximity to an industry undergoing an exciting, yet nevertheless challenging transition — a transition that is critical we get right.”

It comes as Rishi Sunak has pledged annual licensing rounds for the North Sea, and as both major parties have ramped up rhetoric around the industry ahead of the looming general election.

The PM has come under fire for rolling back green policies, including delaying the ban on petrol and diesel cars.

Greenpeace said Aberdeen needs an “urgent plan” to move towards green energy but claimed Sunak’s record so far signals “the exact opposite”.

The FT said Oliver Dowden is also expected to shift civil servants to Wales and enlarge the business department in Darlington in north-east England.

