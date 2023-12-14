Number of offshore travellers down by 10,000 since 2019

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Number of offshore travellers down by 10,000 since 2019

Covid and new technology could be reducing the number of people travelling offshore in the UK North Sea.
By Ryan Duff
14/12/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 14/12/2023, 9:47 am
offshore travellers
Oil and gas workers at Aberdeen heliport.

The annual number of people making offshore trips to the UK North Sea is down by 10,000 compared to 2019, according to a new report.

Total number of “offshore travellers” has dropped by roughly a fifth to 38,933 in 2022, according to Offshore Energies UK’s (OEUK) new workforce insight report, compared to 49,268 in 2019.

Although the industry had sweeping job cuts during the intervening years of Covid-19, the trade body suggested new technologies may be the cause.

“Non-core” travellers are down by a quarter – almost 6,700 – since 2019, from 26,346 to 19,684.

OEUK said this is “likely to reflect fewer non-essential offshore trips taking place and may also be a sign that new technologies – such as use of drones – mean that fewer offshore visits are necessary”.

Meanwhile “core” workers are down to 19,249, compared to nearly 23,000 in 2019. In 2022, however, numbers were up 2,000 on the prior year, which was impacted by Covid.

In 2020 35,000 UK jobs supported by the oil and gas industry were lost as Covid and volatile prices hit the sector.

The report comes as the Just Transition Commission in Scotland has outlined that the county is not delivering a just transition for workers in traditional energy roles.

RMT Union’s general secretary, Mick Lynch, said following the commission’s findings: “We urgently need to head off potential job losses in offshore oil and gas through a combination of pro-public procurement, resilient public transport networks and a digital training passport that works for our members and not one sector of industry.”

Last year ultimately saw an average of 9,276 people working offshore at any given time.

Workforce breakdown: Who’s working offshore?

The Workforce Insight Report shows that of the nearly 39,000 workers in UK waters 87% live in the UK.

Of those living in the UK 30% are based in Aberdeen, or 10,161, and 61% live in Scotland (21,137).

OEUK found the average age of an offshore worker to be 44 years old with core workers averaging out at 45 and non-core staff being 43.

This shows that overall, the average age of the North Sea workforce has gone down slightly since the trade body’s last report.

Previous figures showed the average age in UK waters was 45 overall, with 46 for core and 45 for non-core.

The Central North Sea was found to hold the majority of work in UK waters with 52% of roles being based in the region.

Just under a quarter of the workforce were found to operate across multiple regions.

The central North Sea is home to 70% of UK fields with 55% of total offshore oil and gas production in the country coming from the area.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts