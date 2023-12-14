11 green hydrogen schemes get UK government backing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

11 green hydrogen schemes get UK government backing

Storegga and Scottish Power's Cromarty hydrogen scheme is among the list of projects set to receive a guaranteed price for its output.
By Andrew Dykes
14/12/2023, 7:42 am Updated: 14/12/2023, 3:31 pm
© Supplied by Scottish EnterpriseWhitelee wind farm.
Whitelee wind farm.

A swathe of green hydrogen schemes across the UK are set to benefit from £2 billion in government funding, unlocking hundreds of jobs and millions more in investment.

Energy Security Secretary Claire Coutinho on Thursday announced backing for 11 major electrolytic hydrogen projects across the country, with £2 billion in government funding to be committed over the next 15 years.

The hydrogen allocation round (HAR1) scheme will see suppliers receive a guaranteed price from the government for the hydrogen they supply via the Hydrogen Production Business Model, which will start to be paid once projects become operational.

This has been agreed at a weighted average strike price of £241/MWh (£175/MWh in 2012 prices).

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said the move would help create over 125MW of capacity and 700 jobs from the south west of England to the Highlands, supporting a “world-leading hydrogen industry”.

In return, developers will also commit to invest over £400 million in projects over the next three years.

DESNZ said the announcement represents “the largest number of commercial scale green hydrogen production projects announced at once anywhere in Europe”, and would help to place the UK at the forefront of the sector.

Successful awardees in Scotland include the 10.6MW Cromarty Hydrogen scheme backed by ScottishPower and Storegga, as well as the 7.1MW Whitelee hydrogen project based at ScottishPower’s wind farm of the same name.

© DESNZ
HAR1 allocation round winners.

Energy Security Secretary Claire Coutinho said: “Hydrogen presents a massive economic opportunity for the UK, unlocking over 12,000 jobs and up to £11 billion of investment by 2030.

“Today’s announcement represents the largest number of commercial scale green hydrogen production projects announced at once anywhere in Europe.

“These eleven major new hydrogen projects across the UK will create over 700 jobs and deliver new opportunities from Plymouth in England to Cromarty in Scotland.”

It comes as the UK looks to meet government ambitions to deploy up to 10GW of low-carbon hydrogen production capacity – both blue and green – by 2030.

A total of 17 projects entered final negotiations, representing 243MW of capacity, of which two withdrew and four were not successful.

However DESNZ encouraged all projects who have not been successful in HAR1 to consider applying in HAR2 “with more competitive proposals.” Future allocation rounds are also expected in 2025 and 2026.

Minister for Energy Efficiency and Green Finance Lord Callanan added: “Today’s funding commitment represents a monumental step forward in helping producers to deliver a fuel of the future today, backing businesses to go greener.

“This will be essential to achieving our net zero targets, and will benefit people across the UK with the job and investment opportunities that this funding will bring.

“And we’re not stopping there with a new, second round of funding now available for producers to apply for, so they can develop the next round of projects and build on this success.”

Green light at Cromarty

Storegga and its partners welcomed the news, confirming that construction of Cromarty Hydrogen would employ around 170 people during construction and create around 30 new high-skilled jobs in its first phase, with “more to follow” as the project expands.

Phase 1 will produce close to 5,500 kg of hydrogen per day, for use by the local distilling sector.

Long-term production, through future phases, has the potential to rise to over 100,000kg per day, for delivery throughout the region to distilleries and other industrial and transport sectors.

© Supplied by Storegga/Scottish Po
The masterplan for the North of Scotland hydrogen programme

“After a lot of hard work by the integrated Storegga and ScottishPower project team, particularly over the past 18 months since the UK Government launch of HAR1, I’m delighted that Cromarty has been selected,” said Sarah Potts, Storegga’s Hydrogen Managing Director.

“As an SME originating from North East Scotland, I believe Storegga is able to bring a unique perspective and ambition to deliver decarbonisation solutions for Scottish industry.

“We look forward to now being able to take the project forward to a final investment decision in 2024, with first production in 2026 and continuing to grow our hydrogen investments in the region.”

Carlton hails 55MW award

Another recipent is Edinburgh and Stokesley based Carlton Power, which secured backing for three projects at Trafford in Greater Manchester, Barrow-in-Furness (Cumbria) and Langage, near Plymouth.

Subject to reaching FID in the early part of 2024, the firm said all three should enter commercial operation within two years.

Eric Adams, Carlton Power’s Hydrogen Projects Director said: “We are delighted with today’s announcement from DESNZ.  Securing contracts for each project – totalling 55MW of capacity and an investment of c£100m, and each with planning consent  – is a major achievement and places Carlton Power among the leading British companies that are helping to build the hydrogen economy in the UK.”

© Carlton Power
Render of Carlton Power’s green hydrogen project at Barrow-in-Furness.

Step back on hydrogen blending

In the same announcement DESNZ confirmed ministers had also made the decision to support hydrogen blending in the gas grid only in “certain scenarios”, though these remain subject to an assessment of safety evidence and final agreement.

Currently, less than 1% of the gas in distribution networks is hydrogen.

Under proposals, hydrogen could be blended with other gases in the network as an offtaker of last resort, working to reduce costs in the hydrogen sector by helping producers, and to support the wider energy system.

Ministers decided not to proceed with a hydrogen trial in Redcar, as the main source of hydrogen will not be available.

Evidence will also be assessed from a neighbourhood trial in Fife, as well as similar schemes across Europe, to decide in 2026 whether and how hydrogen could be used in household settings.

