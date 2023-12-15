‘Embarrassing’: NSTA criticised for ‘paltry fine’ against Repsol

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

‘Embarrassing’: NSTA criticised for ‘paltry fine’ against Repsol

By Allister Thomas
15/12/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 15/12/2023, 12:23 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Shutterstock / T. SchneiderNSTA repsol fine
The NSTA watchdog handed Repsol a £160,000 fine for emissions breaches.

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) has been criticised for a “paltry fine” against operator Repsol for breaching emissions rules.

Despite the £160,000 penalty being the largest in the UK sector to date, commentators described it as “embarrassing”.

The penalty was announced this week after Repsol breached its flaring and venting consents for the Auk, Halley and Fulmar fields.

“You have to ask if the NSTA are actually being serious here,” said consultant Paul Brindley.

“£160,000 is pocket money to Repsol  – it should be x 100 minimum as that is the only thing the Oil Companies understand – hard cash”.

The NSTA has sanctioning powers to fine operators up to £1 million and said it was satisfied the penalty was appropriate.

In this case, the fine went to Repsol North Sea Limited – a subsidiary of the wider firm – which had losses in 2022.

However, the fine is tiny compared to parent firm Repsol Sinopec Resources UK’s 2022 profits of $601.5m – while the ultimate controlling party, Spain’s Repsol, banked net income of 4.2 billion euros.

Retired offshore worker David Bain said the operator will be “pumping 10 times that amount”, while engineer Derek McGillivray said it was “embarrassing, both the continued breaches and the ineffectual fine”.

‘Equivalent to a policeman observing a crime about to be committed’

repsol nsta fine © SYSTEM
Repsol’s Fulmar platform.

Stephen Jewell, managing director of Well Decom Limited, criticised the “paltry fine” as well as the conduct of the regulator.

He said the NSTA could have warned Repsol that its consent was due to run out, and said it’s the “equivalent to a Policeman observing a crime about to be committed but not acting until an arrest can be made”.

Repsol had been operating with six-month long flaring and venting consents, which expired June 30, 2022.

The NSTA told Repsol on July 1 that it no longer had consents – and Repsol reapplied on the same day, according to the sanction notice.

However incomplete information meant the application process took one week, and finally granted on July 8 – with Repsol having flared and vented in the intervening period.

Mr Jewell suggested the NSTA could have warned Repsol ahead of time.

“The NSTA champions the concepts of transparency and collaborative working in the industry; yes, Repsol was obliged to ensure it did not forget its deadlines, but surely NSTA would have expected an application to be submitted several weeks prior to the expiry.

“Surely, in the spirit of transparency and collaboration, NSTA could have kindly requested if Repsol was planning to submit an application by the deadline, perhaps a week before?”

Repsol has accepted responsibility for the incident, and the sanction notice stated its trackers monitored volumes – not dates.

It’s understood the NSTA consents team numbers fewer than 20 people.

An NSTA spokesperson said: “We are satisfied that the financial penalty imposed on Repsol North Sea Limited is appropriate. Rightly, the onus is on licensees to ensure that they manage and adhere to their licence obligations.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts