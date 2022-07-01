Serica Energy looking outside the UK for M&A deal

North Sea operator Serica Energy (LON: SQZ) has said it is “increasingly” exploring M&A opportunities outside of the UK.
The London-listed firm said the windfall tax announced by the government in May has “added complexity” to the UK market.
Meanwhile recent commodity price volatility has added “further uncertainties”.
In a report to its AGM yesterday, Serica said it “continues to see significant opportunities to grow our UKCS portfolio through M&A”.
