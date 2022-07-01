Serica Energy looking outside the UK for M&A deal

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

North Sea operator Serica Energy (LON: SQZ) has said it is “increasingly” exploring M&A opportunities outside of the UK.

The London-listed firm said the windfall tax announced by the government in May has “added complexity” to the UK market.

Meanwhile recent commodity price volatility has added “further uncertainties”.

In a report to its AGM yesterday, Serica said it “continues to see significant opportunities to grow our UKCS portfolio through M&A”.