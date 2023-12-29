PwC: Assessing the deals impact of the windfall taxes on oil and gas and renewables

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

PwC: Assessing the deals impact of the windfall taxes on oil and gas and renewables

By  Lawrence Johnson, Partner and Energy & Infrastructure Deals Tax Leader at PwC UK
29/12/2023, 7:00 am
Renewables:Whilst the wider transactions market has slowed down in recent months, transaction activity in the renewables sector has remained very active, particularly with respect to greenfield renewable financing.

The introduction of the Electricity Generator Levy (“ EGL”) (a temporary 45% tax charge on a measure of “Exceptional Generation Receipts” to apply until 31 March 2028) has added a layer of complexity for investment appraisal, as well as existing investments, where it has been important to understand the economic impact of the EGL rules on key metrics (e.g. rate of return), whilst also ensuring compliance requirements and payment deadlines are met.

However, the valuation impact of the introduction of the EGL has been limited in some cases, depending on the nature of the assets or source of revenues. This is due to the various exclusions in the rules for Renewables Obligation Certificates, Contracts for Difference or Feed-in Tariffs, as well as current electricity pricing levels

. We have seen further intricacies with joint venture investments, as the rules are particularly nuanced. It has been important that investors consider the impact on their own topside structures as well as relevant joint venture acquisition structure.

The UK government’s recent Autumn statement included an announcement that the EGL will not apply to generation from new or expanded electricity generating stations where the investment decision is made on or after 22 November 2023.

It is helpful that the government has listened to business and is seeking to remove potential EGL-related barriers to new electricity generation.

However, the beneficial impact may be limited, given the long lead time between making a final investment decision and reaching first power, and the EGL end date of 31 March 2028.

Oil and gas insights

The Oil and Gas transaction space remains active, however, naturally the Energy (Oil and Gas) Profits Levy (“EPL”) (a temporary 35% levy on the ring fence profits of oil and gas companies to apply until 31 March 2028) has had an impact, and in certain instances, has been a material factor in transactions being aborted.

This is not only due to the immediate cash flow requirements of the EPL, but also the deferred tax impacts of the EPL being in existence to 2028 and causing a significant strain on valuations. From a trading perspective, many operators are looking to delay decommissioning spend, given its non-deductibility for the EPL, whilst also accelerating capital expenditure to avail of the EPL investment allowance.

