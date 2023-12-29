War of words continues as Reabold approaches shareholder vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

War of words continues as Reabold approaches shareholder vote

Reabold's co-CEOs warned of 'very significant' conflicts of interest in their proposed replacements, while dissenting shareholders said 'certain disaster' awaits the company without a change of strategy.
By Andrew Dykes
29/12/2023, 7:30 am Updated: 29/12/2023, 10:05 am
© Supplied by Proactive InvestorsL-R: Reabold co-CEOs Stephen Williams and Sachin Oza.
L-R: Reabold co-CEOs Stephen Williams and Sachin Oza.

Reabold Resources management continues to fend off another ouster attempt by dissatisfied shareholders, as the increasingly bitter dispute approaches a key vote in January.

It comes as Reabold (AIM:RBD) faces a shareholder vote over proposals to remove its management and directors.

A group led by Kamran Sattar of Portillion Capital launched its latest takeover bid in early November, claiming his cohort had “lost all confidence” in the company’s board.

The group of 13 shareholders, which hold around 7.84% of the company’s share capital, called for the removal of the company’s co-CEOs and directors, and the appointment of Mr Sattar as chairman and Andrea Cattaneo – founder of Africa-focused Zenith Energy Ltd – as chief executive.

It follows a number of previous attempts by Mr Sattar to wrest control of the company.

In a recorded interview with Proactive Investors published on 21 December, Reabold’s incumbent co-CEOs Stephen Williams and Sachin Oza again advised shareholders to vote against all proposals, reiterating warnings over the “opportunistic” takeover bid.

Mr Williams reaffirmed his belief that the timing of the ouster attempt is “not coincidental”, given it follows payment of the second tranche of funds from Shell after the company’s sale of Corallian Energy last year, and ahead of a third tranche of funds expected early in 2024.

All told, Reabold is set to receive around £12.7m from the sale, while the supermajor looks to progress the Victory gas project held by Corallian.

Beyond the requisition acting as a distraction for management, Mr Oza alleged that the conflicts of interest posed by Portillion and Mr Cattaneo are “very real, very significant” – and in the case of the proposed CEO “verging on egregious”.

He pointed to Zenith’s status as a competitor and its historic interested in Reabold California, amid similar concerns over Portillion’s ownership in US-based Daybreak Oil and Gas.

A proxy paper report prepared by Glass Lewis and shared by the company on December 29 also recommended that shareholders vote against the resolutions.

‘Certain disaster’ without change

In a letter written in response to the interview, Mr Sattar and Mr Cattaneo condemned what they described as “false statements devoid of factual basis” and “gratuitous ad hominem attacks” as articulated by Reabold.

They insist they are seeking a change of leadership at the firm “to avert the certain disaster that awaits the company if the current ‘strategy’ of misguided investments is allowed to continue.”

In particular the requisitioners maintain that the company’s Colle Santo asset is a waste of time and resources and criticised the lack of material progress at the site. They also contend that the geological risks posed to a nearby dam and local hostility to oil and gas activities mean that the asset “will likely never produce”.

“Cast in the best possible light, it reveals that the board have fundamentally no idea what they are doing in the context of the Italian oil and gas space,” the letter states.

In their interview, Reabold management maintained that first production at Colle Santo will be online “very soon.”

Mr Sattar added that any new leadership would place “all the company’s focus and resources” on drilling at its onshore West Newton site in the UK, whilst seeking to “salvage” the rest of the portfolio and “drastically reducing costs.”

The group has also published a business plan for the firm via its website.

Undaunted, the letter concludes that should the January 10 vote prove unsuccessful, the group will be “unrelenting” in its efforts – and a third requisition will be called.

Due diligence and delisting risk

Meanwhile in a December 28 market announcement, Reabold noted that its nominated adviser Strand Hanson is continuing to carry out independent due diligence on the proposed new directors as sought by Mr Sattar’s group.

However, it notes that if the requisition’s resolutions are passed before the completion of this process, Strand Hanson expects it would be required to resign from its role with immediate effect.

Were this to occur, Reabold’s ordinary shares on the AIM exchange would be suspended following the closing of the meeting on 10 January.

“If a replacement nominated adviser is not appointed within one month, admission of the company’s securities to trading on AIM will be cancelled,” it added.

Mr Sattar and Mr Cattaneo said the update was “meaningless”, adding that a replacement adviser had already been identified and that they expect to clear any due diligence procedure “without difficulty”.

