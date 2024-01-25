Harbour confident in Wintershall Dea deal despite sanction concern

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Harbour confident in Wintershall Dea deal despite sanction concern

Harbour will emerge with “stronger credit, we expect to reach investment grade credit on completion, which will give us access to lower-cost capital for future growth”.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
25/01/2024, 4:25 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Wullie Marr/ DC ThomHarbour Energy is confident in its Wintershall Dea deal, despite LetterOne shareholder sanctions
Picture shows; Locator of Harbour Energy offices, Hill of Rubislaw. Aberdeen. Supplied by Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson Date; 09/03/2023

One reason it will take Harbour Energy until the end of the year to close its Wintershall Dea acquisition is the sheer amount of approvals from governments and regulators.

Harbour is buying the international E&P in an $11.2 billion transaction. This will include $4.15bn in the transfer of Harbour equity to Wintershall Dea’s owners.

As a result, BASF will hold 46.5% in Harbour, based on its 73% stake in Wintershall Dea. LetterOne will have 27% in Harbour.

Bringing LetterOne into the company’s shareholder register is likely to prove a particular test. Head of investor relations Elizabeth Brooks was unconcerned about the impact, though. She was speaking at Pareto’s annual E&P conference in London.

The Russian company’s stake will be non-voting, she explained, and it will not receive any seats on the Harbour board. BASF will have two seats on the Harbour board.

“LetterOne is not sanctioned,” Brooks said, “but certain of their minority shareholders are sanctioned. We wanted to structure the deal carefully to ensure LetterOne had no influence over Harbour.”

Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven, both sanctioned, hold less than 50% in LetterOne. They stepped down from the company’s board in March 2022.

The executive said the company had talked through this structure with its banks and committees and “this is a structure they are comfortable with”.

The process of approvals for the Wintershall Dea falls into “three buckets”, Brooks continued.

Mexico and the European Union will need to clear the deal on anti-trust grounds. In the UK and Germany, there is a requirement for foreign investment approval, while the third bucket covers regular upstream consents.

“We’re confident” in the approval process, she continued. “There is no one approval that is keeping us up at night.”

BASF has set out plans to exit the oil and gas sector – a move reflected in its statement at the time of announcing the deal. The German concern is subject to a six month lock up, but Brooks said Harbour expected it to sell down its position over time.

LetterOne, on the other hand, “wants to stay invested”.

The entry of BASF into Harbour’s ownership opens up the need for UK approval, under the National Security and Investment Act. “That is the opportunity that the UK government can use to look at the LetterOne position. But we don’t see a risk there, we have good engagement with the government.”

Credit grade

Harbour produced 186,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2023. This is expected to fall to 150,000-165,000 boepd in 2024. Brook’s explained that planned shutdowns and deferred wells would drive this, while it also expects to complete the sale of its Vietnam asset in the first half.

Stripping out the Wintershall impact, Harbour’s production would be flat in 2025 from 2024.

Adding the deal in, though, will be transformational for Harbour. It will have around 500,000 boepd of production and triple its reserves, increasing its reserve life to eight years.

Meanwhile, opex will fall to $11 per barrel, from $18, and emissions intensity per barrel will also reduce.

It is not just a question of increasing in size, Brooks said. Harbour will emerge with “stronger credit, we expect to reach investment grade credit on completion, which will give us access to lower-cost capital for future growth”.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts