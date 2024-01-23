Ithaca Energy wrote to Humza Yousaf over ‘extremely disappointing’ Rosebank comments

Ithaca Energy (LON: ITH) wrote to First Minister Humza Yousaf over his “extremely disappointing” opposition to Rosebank, it has been reported.

The London-listed North Sea player wrote to Mr Yousaf on October 2, shortly after his announcement that Rosebank’s approval was the “wrong decision”.

According to the Daily Express, which has seen the letter, Ithaca called out Mr Yousaf for those comments, and his other remarks of “we don’t think the taps should be turned off tomorrow, but neither can the north-east have unlimited oil and gas extraction”.

The newspaper says the letter came from CEO Alan Bruce, who has since stepped down.

Ithaca Energy is a 20% partner in Rosebank and the 100% owner of the nearby Cambo oilfield.

Mr Bruce said he was “extremely disappointed” by Mr Yousaf’s remarks, which were not aligned with what was said when they met in person weeks earlier.

“We are facing an energy trilemma striving to provide clean, affordable, and secure energy for the nation.

“I enjoyed the open exchange of views and I thought we left with a common understanding from energy companies, supply chain, and investors that the position of the Scottish Government, and indeed your comments, have wide reaching influence despite jurisdiction over oil and gas licensing and development sitting in Westminster.

“I was therefore extremely disappointed by your response to the news that the Rosebank development has been approved.”

© Supplied by Teekay

Mr Bruce highlighted that Rosebank marks an £8bn investment, expected to create hundreds of long-term jobs through the life on the field, with many more during construction and installation phases.

“It was disappointing that no Scottish Minister gave any sign that the jobs likely to be supported in Scotland by this project were welcome. Polling over the past several days would suggest that ‘most reasonable people’ in Scotland are welcoming of the investment.”

Mr Bruce, who grew up in Dunfermline, where some of the Rosebank components will be manufactured, said the investment is welcome for the whole Scottish economy, not just the north-east.

He also criticised the claim of “unlimited extraction” from Humza Yousaf.

“We have explained this many times to Ministers and officials, so it is disappointing to hear the language of ‘unlimited extraction’ still used by you and other senior Ministers.

“I was intrigued by your comments that new oil and gas developments will slow the pace of the transition down and would welcome the opportunity to review evidence of this assertion.”

Ithaca met with the FM in November following the letter, the newspaper reported.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said the focus “must be on meeting energy security needs, reducing emissions in line with climate goals, and ensuring a just transition for the oil and gas workforce as resources decline”.

During a visit to Aberdeen last week, Humza Yousaf voiced his opposition to new oil and gas licences due to be issued shortly from the UK Government.

He described it as “a demonstration that they’re (UK Government) not really serious about tackling the climate crisis”.

A debate was held last night in Westminster on legislation to issue annual North Sea licences.

Ithaca Energy has been contacted for further comment.