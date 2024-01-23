Ithaca Energy wrote to Humza Yousaf over ‘extremely disappointing’ Rosebank comments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / West of Shetland

Ithaca Energy wrote to Humza Yousaf over ‘extremely disappointing’ Rosebank comments

Ithaca Energy criticised the First Minister after remarks late last year.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
23/01/2024, 7:25 am Updated: 23/01/2024, 7:25 am
© Supplied by DCT/ PAithaca energy humza yousaf
Ithaca Energy's Alan Bruce (left), who has recently stood down, and Scottish FM Humza Yousaf.

Ithaca Energy (LON: ITH) wrote to First Minister Humza Yousaf over his “extremely disappointing” opposition to Rosebank, it has been reported.

The London-listed North Sea player wrote to Mr Yousaf on October 2, shortly after his announcement that Rosebank’s approval was the “wrong decision”.

According to the Daily Express, which has seen the letter, Ithaca called out Mr Yousaf for those comments, and his other remarks of “we don’t think the taps should be turned off tomorrow, but neither can the north-east have unlimited oil and gas extraction”.

The newspaper says the letter came from CEO Alan Bruce, who has since stepped down.

Ithaca Energy is a 20% partner in Rosebank and the 100% owner of the nearby Cambo oilfield.

Mr Bruce said he was “extremely disappointed” by Mr Yousaf’s remarks, which were not aligned with what was said when they met in person weeks earlier.

“We are facing an energy trilemma striving to provide clean, affordable, and secure energy for the nation.

“I enjoyed the open exchange of views and I thought we left with a common understanding from energy companies, supply chain, and investors that the position of the Scottish Government, and indeed your comments, have wide reaching influence despite jurisdiction over oil and gas licensing and development sitting in Westminster.

“I was therefore extremely disappointed by your response to the news that the Rosebank development has been approved.”

Rosebank geology © Supplied by Teekay
The Knarr FPSO, which will be used for production on the Rosebank project in the West of Shetland.

Mr Bruce highlighted that Rosebank marks an £8bn investment, expected to create hundreds of long-term jobs through the life on the field, with many more during construction and installation phases.

“It was disappointing that no Scottish Minister gave any sign that the jobs likely to be supported in Scotland by this project were welcome. Polling over the past several days would suggest that ‘most reasonable people’ in Scotland are welcoming of the investment.”

Mr Bruce, who grew up in Dunfermline, where some of the Rosebank components will be manufactured, said the investment is welcome for the whole Scottish economy, not just the north-east.

He also criticised the claim of “unlimited extraction” from Humza Yousaf.

“We have explained this many times to Ministers and officials, so it is disappointing to hear the language of ‘unlimited extraction’ still used by you and other senior Ministers.

“I was intrigued by your comments that new oil and gas developments will slow the pace of the transition down and would welcome the opportunity to review evidence of this assertion.”

Ithaca met with the FM in November following the letter, the newspaper reported.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said the focus “must be on meeting energy security needs, reducing emissions in line with climate goals, and ensuring a just transition for the oil and gas workforce as resources decline”.

During a visit to Aberdeen last week, Humza Yousaf voiced his opposition to new oil and gas licences due to be issued shortly from the UK Government.

He described it as “a demonstration that they’re (UK Government) not really serious about tackling the climate crisis”.

A debate was held last night in Westminster on legislation to issue annual North Sea licences.

Ithaca Energy has been contacted for further comment.

