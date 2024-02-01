Shell maintains pace of buybacks as Q4 profit beats estimates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Shell maintains pace of buybacks as Q4 profit beats estimates

By Bloomberg
01/02/2024, 7:59 am
© Supplied by ShellThe Shell operated Nelson platform in the North Sea
The Shell operated Nelson platform in the North Sea

Shell Plc (LON:SHEL) maintained the pace of its share buybacks after a strong performance from its gas traders offset the impact of lower commodity prices in Q4.

The London-based energy giant benefited both from “exceptional” trading opportunities on the global gas market and higher volumes of liquefied natural gas available for sale thanks to the end of maintenance works at its Prelude facility in Australia.

The company said it will repurchase $3.5 billion of shares this quarter, matching the level of the preceding three months. It is the first of the so-called supermajors to report earnings in what’s expected to be a weaker quarter across the board for the industry.

“Shell delivered another quarter of strong performance,” Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan said in a statement on Thursday. “In 2023, Shell returned $23 billion to shareholders.”

Shell’s adjusted net income for the three months ended Dec. 31 was $7.31 billion, down from $9.81 billion a year earlier but beating the average analyst estimate of $6.14 billion.

The company’s chemicals unit posted the worst performance, with adjusted earnings dropping from $1.38 billion in the third quarter of 2023 to just $83 million in the final three months of the year. Margins in the business were hammered by a global oversupply and weak demand, according to the statement.

Profit from chemicals and oil products — a core part of the majors’ global operations — was actually outstripped by the renewables and energy solutions division, which reported adjusted earnings of $155 million.

Shell has said its priority is boosting returns to shareholders, while scaling back less profitable parts of the business, such as renewables. Its quarterly dividend of 34.4 cents a share was 4% higher than a year earlier.

“As we enter 2024 we are continuing to simplify our organisation with a focus on delivering more value with less emissions,” Sawan said.

