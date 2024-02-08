Worley workers at Sullom Voe to pursue strike action

Workers employed by contractor Worley at the Sullom Voe terminal on Shetland have voted to pursue industrial action in an escalating dispute over pay.

The Unite and GMB Scotland unions confirmed scores of members employed by Worley at the terminal voted in favour of action “up to and including strikes” on Wednesday.

GMB said its members had rejected the imposition of a 4% pay rise and demanded both companies negotiate with the unions on the site.

It’s understood the ballots totalled around 70 workers, spanning roles including scaffolders and construction staff.

Unite said the group is seeking a “significant uplift in pay” as well as improvements to other terms and conditions, alongside the establishment of trade union recognition agreement with Worley Services at the terminal in order to initiate formally bargain on jobs, pay and conditions.

40 balloted Unite members unanimously supported strike action and action short of a strike by 100% on a 95% turnout, the union confirmed.

The Sullom Voe terminal is operated by EnQuest (LON:ENQ) on behalf of the nineteen different companies which have an ownership interest. It receives oil output from more than 30 fields from the Brent, Ninian, SGP and Clair pipeline systems, from both the East Shetland Basin and the West of Shetland.

GMB Scotland organiser Alan Ritchie said Worley and EnQuest must engage with workers or face “increasing unrest” at the terminal.

“Our members have a number of ongoing issues on site, including pay, which will only be resolved through negotiation,” he continued.

“Worley and EnQuest must engage with our members, recognise the unions, and find that resolution.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s members at Sullom Voe oil terminal employed by Worley Services have unanimously backed industrial action.

“Let’s remember that they are essential to the operations at the terminal. They deserve a fair pay deal. Unite will always stand up for our members fighting for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

EnQuest declined to comment.

Worley has also been approached for a response.

John Clark, Unite’s regional industrial officer added: “The workers are rightly furious at the way they are being treated by Worley Services at Sullom Voe. Not only has the company failed to make a fair pay offer to the members but they are also refusing to enter a site agreement with Unite to formally discuss pay and conditions.

“Our members are fully prepared to fight for a workplace agreement which not only covers them this year but for years to come.”

The news comes a day after Unite received formal recognition of a cohort of members on Equinor’s Mariner platform.

Last summer a similar number of Unite members working for services firm Equans FM at the terminal secured an 8.1% pay rise, backdated to April 2022.

It comes as wider work is underway at the terminal, as EnQuest looks to decommission redundant oil and gas equipment over the coming years, with a view to transforming the site into a clean energy hub with facilities for carbon capture storage (CCS) and hydrogen production.