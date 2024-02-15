‘Impossible to electrify’?: EnQuest pushes on with gas solution to decarbonise Kraken

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

‘Impossible to electrify’?: EnQuest pushes on with gas solution to decarbonise Kraken

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
15/02/2024, 8:12 am Updated: 15/02/2024, 8:21 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by EnQuestEnQuest Kraken
The Armada Kraken FPSO.

EnQuest (LON: ENQ) said Thursday it will push on with plans to slash emissions at its Kraken FPSO using gas from a new tie-back to the Bressay oilfield.

The London-listed operator said associated gas from the planned oil development will be used to replace diesel power generation on the Kraken FPSO.

The firm has been seeking solutions to decarbonise Kraken, which it said in 2022 was “almost impossible to electrify”.

EnQuest has not disclosed emissions projections from the fuel replacement.

EnQuest had previously been exploring biofuel, an area the NZTC has insisted could play a crucial role in decarbonising assets across the UK if suppliers set up shop in the UK.

It said Thursday that it is making preparations “for a future tieback of the Bressay field’s gas cap to Kraken; displacing diesel that currently powers Kraken operations”.

Bressay

It comes after EnQuest farmed-out 15% of Bressay and the EnQuest Producer FPSO to Viaro Energy in December.

Discovered in 1978, Bressay lies east of Shetland in the Northern North Sea with potential for 200 million barrels of oil equivalent to be extracted.

Timelines for first production haven’t been disclosed.

In December, North Sea general manager Steve Bowyer said the gas project could be an “early production solution” at Bressay.

Spending for 2024 growth pivot

EnQuest will spend nearly $700m on operations, new investment and decommissioning in 2024 as it “pivots to growth”.

In a trading update, the London-listed operator said operational expenditures will be around $415m to hit guidance of 41,000 – 45,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (2023: 43,800 boed).

Cash capital spending is expected to be around $200m, including a two-well campaign the Magnus oilfield in the North Sea following a five-years rig recertification.

Meanwhile a four-well platform drilling campaign at CNOOC’s Golden Eagle field (Enquest: 26.69%) is expected to complete mid-2024.

Elsewhere purchases of long-lead equipment will take place to facilitate a two-well sidetrack programme at Kraken.

EnQuest said spending would also include capital investments for reducing carbon emissions.

This includes a new stabilisation facility and electricity power grid connection at the Sullom Voe Terminal in Shetland and the gas development for Kraken.

CEO Amjad Bseisu said: “Building on this excellent operational performance and by remaining disciplined in our investment decisions, we have set the foundation for a pivot to growth during 2024. The Group will provide an update on shareholder return plans when we announce our final audited results in March.”

EnQuest is expected to publish its full year results on March 28.

 

Recommended for you

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts