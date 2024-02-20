ROVOP announces long-term team-up with Boskalis Subsea Services

ROV specialist ROVOP has announced a three-year team up with Aberdeen-based Boskalis Subsea Services.

Under the partnership ROVOP will provide seven dedicated ROV systems across Boskaslis’ fleet of five diving support vessels and a construction support vessel.

The pair said the deal was driven by increasing demand and limited supply in the subsea market, with this agreement boosting supply chain reliability.

It also means the ROVs can provide an additional visual support for diving operations – increasing safety performance.

Boskalis Subsea Services MD Stuart Cameron said: “I am delighted to share the news that we have furthered our long-term relationship aimed at delivering exceptional diving and ROV services. This collaboration not only strengthens our capabilities but aligns perfectly with the addition of the CSV Northern Ocean to our fleet, further solidifying our commitment to the North Sea and evolving needs of our clients.’’

Neil Potter, ROVOP Chief Executive Officer, said “It is my pleasure to announce that ROVOP’s operational performance in recent years has been recognised through this partnership. Boskalis Subsea Services are known for their strength in vessel and diving based service delivery and we believe our ROV service, delivered by our world class personnel, will be complementary and combine to offer a market leading solution to the global offshore energy industry.”