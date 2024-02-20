Ed Miliband: ‘It is right to tax the windfall profits of oil and gas companies’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Ed Miliband: ‘It is right to tax the windfall profits of oil and gas companies’

The Labour shadow energy secretary says massive investment will secure jobs and new energy technology for the future.
By Ed Miliband MP
20/02/2024, 8:14 am Updated: 20/02/2024, 8:22 am
© PAlabour energy plan
Shadow Secretary of State of Climate Change and Net Zero Ed Miliband

Scotland can lead the world in delivering a clean energy future for our country, creating thousands of good jobs, cutting energy bills, and making us energy secure.

The number one priority of Labour’s energy policy is to ensure that Scotland and the rest of the UK can seize this industrial opportunity, and in doing so become the clean energy capital of Europe.

That is why Labour will enter the next election with a manifesto for the most ambitious investment in homegrown energy in Scottish history, supporting up to 50,000 new good clean energy jobs in the coming decades.

Immense pride in North Sea workers

© Supplied by PA
Shadow Climate Secretary Ed Miliband with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar at St Fergus Gas Terminal in Aberdeenshire

It starts with a fair and balanced transition in North Sea oil and gas which, under our proposals, will play an essential role in Scotland’s energy system for decades to come.

As Keir Starmer rightly said last weekend, Labour shares all of Scotland’s immense pride in the role North Sea workers have played in building Scotland’s energy heritage, and our determination that they are the people who will build our clean energy future.

The vast skills and expertise of sector will be key to delivering this transition to clean energy.

Our plan is to keep existing oil and gas fields for their lifespan whilst also not granting licences to explore new fields.

But the truth of the energy transition is that whatever approach is taken, as the North Sea basin continues to mature, the energy sector in the north-east of Scotland  will be defined by whether we secure the next generation of jobs from carbon capture to hydrogen to offshore wind, including through the deployment of our existing oil and gas infrastructure.

sarwar windfall tax © Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
File photo dated 15/02/16 of an oil platform standing amongst other rigs that have been left in the Cromarty Firth near Invergordon in the Highlands of Scotland.

The investment in the future we need has simply not happened under the watch of the Tory government in Westminster and the SNP government in Holyrood who are leaving a trail of broken promises of new jobs.

Without things changing dramatically, we will miss the chance we must take to preserve and enhance the livelihoods of our communities. That is the true betrayal of oil and gas workers and their families.

That is why a Labour government will set up Great British Energy, a publicly owned energy company headquartered in Scotland.

‘SNP failed to deliver’

The SNP promised to establish a publicly-owned clean power company in 2017, but have failed to deliver.

Great British Energy – capitalised with £8.3 billion in the next Parliament, will partner with businesses to invest in clean energy technologies.

Alongside this, our British Jobs Bonus will offer up to £1.5 billion of investment incentives if companies choose to build jobs and supply chains in this country.

sarwar windfall tax © Supplied by -
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar during his Scottish Labour conference speech. Image: PA.

We will end the absurdity that under the SNP and Conservatives, Scottish workers lose out on the good fabrication, welding, and manufacturing jobs.

Paired with the most significant upgrade of Scotland’s port infrastructure in generations, our plans will deliver an energy transition with more not fewer skilled, well paid jobs with trade unions at the heart of planning for Scotland’s energy future.

‘Crying out for change’

This represents the greatest chance in decades to invest in the future of our communities. But as well as being willing to borrow to invest within clear fiscal rules, we believe it is right to tax the windfall profits of oil and gas companies to help fund this massive investment in Scotland’s future.

There will be those who say we can have all these investments without a fair windfall tax, but they are the same people who have promised to deliver and failed to do so.

Of course, dialogue with oil and gas workers and businesses matters, which is why Keir Starmer, Anas Sarwar and I visited Aberdeen last November and we will continue to engage. In response to the sector’s concerns, for example, Rachel Reeves has made clear that North Sea operators should only pay windfall rates of tax while prices are historically high.

Our country is crying out for change and Labour will deliver it. We will work in partnership energy companies and workers  to deliver the change our country needs for the benefit of all.

We are determined to ensure lower energy bills, good, skilled jobs, energy security and a fair and just transition for all who have invested so much in our energy industries.

Ed Miliband MP is Shadow Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary in the Labour party.

Recommended for you

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts