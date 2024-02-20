Chevron invests in Israeli gas boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / E&P

Chevron invests in Israeli gas boost

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
20/02/2024, 8:38 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Bloombergchevron strike lng
The Chevron Corp. logo atop One The Esplanade office tower, which houses the company's office, in Perth, Australia.

Chevron has taken the final investment decision (FID) on the second phase of the Tamar field, offshore Isreal.

Chevron Mediterranean, and the other owners, aim to boost production to 1.6 billion cubic feet per day.

The companies announced plans to build a third gas pipeline from Tamar to the Tamar platform in March 2023. This will run for 150 km. Chevron expects to complete both of these work streams in 2025.

“Reaching FID for Phase Two of Tamar’s expansion reflects Chevron’s ongoing commitment to partnering with the state of Israel to continue development of its energy resources for the benefit of domestic and regional natural gas markets,” said Jeff Ewing, managing director of Chevron’s Eastern Mediterranean business unit.

Chevron said the project would involve the reinstatement of existing compressors at the Ashdod onshore terminal.

The field is around 90 km west of Haifa.

Chevron Mediterranean has a 25% stake in the project. Isramco has 28.75%, Tamar Petroleum 16.75%, Mubadala Energy 11%, Tamar Investment 2 11%, Dor Gas 4% and Everest 3.5%.

Tamar Petroleum reported the value of the project was $24 million.

Export plans

When the company was setting out its plans for the third pipeline, Israel Natural Gas Lines also announced plans to debottleneck its onshore network. Increasing this capacity was intended to beef up Israel’s export capacity.

Chevron advisor for the region Bill Pritchett, last year, said the plan was to add “more lanes to the highway” with the aim of going “beyond meeting domestic demand, [to] supply energy to Jordan and Egypt”.

Tamar began producing in March 2013, only four years after discovery. It has six wells, producing 1.1 bcf per day of gas. Initial exports to Jordan began in 2017.

As conflict flared in Gaza in October last year, Israel ordered Chevron to shut down production at Tamar. It was offline for around a month. The field is just north of Gaza.

Israel’s Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure approved the increase in August 2023. Minister Israel Katz said at the time that one third of the production increase would go to the domestic market, while the other two thirds would go into Egypt.

