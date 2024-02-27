Orcadian heats up plans for North Sea’s Fynn Beauly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Orcadian heats up plans for North Sea’s Fynn Beauly

By Andrew Dykes
27/02/2024, 1:18 pm
© Supplied by Repsol Sinopec ResouFynn Beauly lies near the Claymore field. Pictured: the Claymore platform.
Fynn Beauly lies near the Claymore field. Pictured: the Claymore platform.

Orcadian Energy has published further details on its development plans for new licences, including at Fynn Beauly where it hopes to use geothermal heat to help produce heavy oil.

Orcadian Energy (AIM: ORCA) outlined the plans in a biannual results update, in which it hailed a “transformational” end to 2023 following the farm-out of its flagship Pilot field to Ping Petroleum.

In December the firm confirmed Ping would take on an 81.25% operated interest in licence P2244, ending months-long farm-out negotiations and sealing a deal Orcadian boss Steve Brown said it had been seeking since it first took on the field.

In his update, Mr Brown also welcomed the award of offered a 50% working interest in the Fynn licence as part of the 33rd Licensing Round last month.

Covering blocks 14/15a, 14/20d and 15/11a, it will be operated by Parkmead Group and contains a “very substantial” heavy oil discovery at Fynn alongside six other undeveloped oil discoveries, with estimated gross P50 contingent recoverable resource of 292 million barrels.

Mr Brown said the firm now sees opportunities “to deploy geothermal heat sources to raise the reservoir temperature and boost production rates sufficiently to enable a polymer flood of the reservoir to be highly successful.”

Orcadian says about 88% of the resource on a best technical case is estimated to lie within the area of the licence, adding a possible 129 million barrels of 2C contingent resources to its portfolio – though this remains an internal unaudited estimate.

“This large heavy oil discovery is situated between the prolific Claymore and Piper fields. The field extends across all three awarded blocks and is estimated to contain oil-in-place of between 740 and 1,330 million barrels,” Mr Brown said.

“This is an important award because the acreage which encapsulates this significant oil field has not previously been licensed to a single partner group, creating an exciting opportunity for Parkmead and Orcadian to advance the development of this substantial, previously untapped resource.

North Sea operators outline plans for new exploration licence offers

“The current licence commitment requires no major capital outlay. The work programme is focused on assessing the feasibility of reducing Fynn Beauly oil viscosity using enhanced oil recovery techniques.

“This work will include assessing the potential to utilise geothermal energy as part of the recovery mechanism to avoid the need for injected hot water. This would allow for the delivery of a successful development of this major field which is in line with the NSTA’s Net Zero Strategy.”

Mid North Sea High

Mr Brown said the company was also pleased to have secured its first gas prospect with a licence at Mid North High Sea covering nine North Sea blocks and unrisked P50 prospective resources of over 300 billion cubic feet.

The two largest prospects – Glenlough and Breckagh – are estimated to account for about 80% of the resource potential.

Marking a departure from its previous focus on heavy oil deposits, he said this offered “new possibilities” for Orcadian, secured in partnership with Australian-listed Triangle Energy.

“We have a couple of interesting development concepts for any discoveries here, and we see the potential to use wind power to compress the gas for export as an excellent example of how new developments can be designed to deliver new gas production with emissions far below LNG imports and wholly within our own borders,” he added.

More licences to come?

With no assets yet in production, Orcadian reported a loss of just over £488,000 for the six months ending December 2023.

Looking to the rest of 2024, it will focus efforts on finalising the farm-out deal for Pilot. Under a licence extension granted by the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), the transfer must complete by the end of March 2024, and Orcadian remains confident this timeline will be met.

It will also prepare for potential further awards of new licences in the next phase of the 33rd Round.

Mr Brown has previously suggested this could  unlock plans for an ambitious gas-to-wire and carbon capture project in the southern North Sea.

Plans would see a converted jack-up used to house power and CCS equipment, with electricity output tied into a nearby wind substation.

