North Sea emissions down but tough decisions linger on targets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

North Sea emissions down but tough decisions linger on targets

Decisions need to be made on major capital projects like electrification to meet 2030 targets.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
12/10/2023, 12:01 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Shutterstocknorth sea emissions
A flare boom on anoffshore oil rig in the North Sea.

North Sea emissions have been slashed 24% since 2018 as operators pluck low-hanging fruit to drive down their CO2 profiles.

However, another 26% has to be found within the next seven years to reach targets agreed with the UK Government in 2021, meaning major spending decisions ahead.

According to a new report from trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), emissions in the sector fell to the equivalent on 14.28m tonnes of CO2 in 2022, compared to 18.9m tonnes in 2018.

So far, that’s been completed through “low-hanging opportunities” of operational improvements, process optimisation and older assets being decommissioned.

Flaring and venting was reduced by 50%, from 4.62 million tonnes CO2e to 2.32 million tonnes.

However the next stage will be harder – offshore power generation is the big culprit, accounting for around 65% of emissions, and alternatives need to be found or assets may be shut down prematurely.

Electrification, seen by many as vital, has been lamented by operators as being very complex and costly – and grid connection may not be available in time to make it happen.

Recently Equinor revealed that 2030 is the “earliest” an electrification plan in the West of Shetland will be available, and Ithaca Energy has paused involvement.

Elsewhere Harbour Energy said it is having “difficulty” with the central North Sea hub project, which is targeting first power in 2028.

Last week, the regulator the NSTA warned that further production consents could be withheld if fields are not electrification ready.

Alternatives, like renewable fuels, are being mooted, but many platforms face early shut down if they can’t get a handle on those emissions.

North Sea emissions

The OEUK 2023 emissions report states that UK carbon footprint would increase by 50 million tonnes of CO2 by 2050 without new investment in domestic oil and gas production.

Right now, the UK takes its highest amount of imports from Norway – which has lower emissions than domestic supply –  but any further extras would most likely come from Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), from countries like the US, at a higher carbon footprint.

In a best-case scenario, the trade body said the UK could still provide 50% of the country’s oil and gas needs by 2030.

That comes as OEUK warned this year that 90% of operators had cut investment over the windfall tax.

Sustainability and policy director Mike Tholen said: “The sector has shown continuous commitment to decarbonisation – achieving a third consecutive year of emissions reductions, halving flaring and venting, and cutting methane emissions by 45 per cent in 2022.

“Even though the sector is making big strides, progress is starting to slow. The low-hanging opportunities, like operational improvements and cuts to flaring and venting, having already been achieved.

“Further reductions will now rely on large-scale, capital-intensive projects – so we need to make sure the UK becomes an irresistible place to do business to scale up these solutions.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts