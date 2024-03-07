Viaro Energy gets green light to join one of UK’s largest untapped oil fields

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Viaro Energy gets green light to join one of UK’s largest untapped oil fields

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
07/03/2024, 2:31 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
viaro bressay
The EnQuest Producer

Viaro Energy has been given the regulatory green light to join one of the largest undeveloped oil finds in the UK North Sea.

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) has approved its deal to acquire a 15% stake in the Bressay project and the EnQuest Producer FPSO in a £46m deal.

Bressay, in the Northern North Sea, was discovered in 1978 and has estimated potential for 200 million barrels of oil equivalent to be extracted.

Viaro said the early production system has an estimated cost of £600m, of which the majority will go through operator EnQuest.

RockRose Energy, Viaro’s subsidiary, will take on a £90m net share and collaborate with Enquest of the field development plan.

The aim is to access 115 million barrels of 2C resources through that early system, while the initial plan also includes a potential gas tie-back to the Kraken oil field nearby.

This deal marks the entry of Viaro into the Northern North Sea. The firm has non-operated interests across 30 assets in the Central and Southern sector, West of Shetland and the Netherlands.

According to its website, Viaro has output of “up to 30,000 barrels per day” and has a medium-term target to increase that to 100,000 barrels per day.

The EnQuest- Viaro Bressay deal was first unveiled in December.

