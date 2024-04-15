OEUK appoints trio of North Sea bosses to its board

Trade body Offshore Energies UK has made a series of appointments to its board with North Sea bosses from Well-Safe Solutions, EnQuest and Wood all joining.

Well-Safe Solutions’ chief executive Phil Milton, general manager for North Sea at EnQuest, Steve Bowyer, and Steve Nicol, executive president of operations at Wood, were all appointed with immediate effect as directors.

Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) chief executive David Whitehouse has said the trade body is “delighted to welcome” the three.

Mr Whitehouse commented: “They bring experience and skills that will benefit our members and our industry as we build a low carbon future across the UK to safeguard jobs, deliver energy security and unlock economic growth.

“Each of our new Board members brings the kind of practical business and engineering know-how we need to build a globally competitive investment environment and offshore energy future. I look forward to working with them as we continue to champion our sector and show how it can create long-term economic growth across the UK.”

The three new directors will be working alongside OEUK to provide insight into the challenges, opportunities and experiences of the energy sector.

Supporting OEUK during ‘a pivotal time’

Well-Safe Solutions’ Phil Milton said: “I am honoured to be able to support OEUK during what is a pivotal time for the energy sector within the UK.

“I look forward to working closely with OEUK, its members and the wider board, to assist in showcasing the vital role that the UK’s energy supply chain has to play in delivering a just and sustainable energy transition while we strive toward the goal of net zero carbon emissions.”

As the UK looks to an upcoming general election the trade body is aiming to support the country’s home-grown energy sector.

OEUK has previously warned that the UK’s energy transition “will fail” if the industry is undermined by policy.

Published earlier this year, the trade body’s manifesto maps out a pathway for £200 billion of investment in the UK sector this decade, something which has been cast in by doubt by signals from political parties across the Westminster benches.

OEUK’s policy statement sets out that “the UK can become a leading green industrial power” but to do so “companies must see the UK as an attractive country to invest in”.