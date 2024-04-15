OEUK appoints trio of North Sea bosses to its board

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

OEUK appoints trio of North Sea bosses to its board

By Ryan Duff
15/04/2024, 2:54 pm
© Ryan Duff/DCT MediaOEUK board members Phil Milton, Steve Nicol, and Steve Bowyer.
OEUK appoints trio of new board members (L to R): CEO of Well-Safe Solutions Phil Milton, executive president of operations of Wood Steve Nicol, and general manager for North Sea at EnQuest Steve Bowyer.

Trade body Offshore Energies UK has made a series of appointments to its board with North Sea bosses from Well-Safe Solutions, EnQuest and Wood all joining.

Well-Safe Solutions’ chief executive Phil Milton, general manager for North Sea at EnQuest, Steve Bowyer, and Steve Nicol, executive president of operations at Wood, were all appointed with immediate effect as directors.

Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) chief executive David Whitehouse has said the trade body is “delighted to welcome” the three.

Mr Whitehouse commented: “They bring experience and skills that will benefit our members and our industry as we build a low carbon future across the UK to safeguard jobs, deliver energy security and unlock economic growth.

“Each of our new Board members brings the kind of practical business and engineering know-how we need to build a globally competitive investment environment and offshore energy future. I look forward to working with them as we continue to champion our sector and show how it can create long-term economic growth across the UK.”

The three new directors will be working alongside OEUK to provide insight into the challenges, opportunities and experiences of the energy sector.

Supporting OEUK during ‘a pivotal time’

Well-Safe Solutions five year anniversary
Well-Safe chief executive Phil Milton at Global Energy Park at Nigg with the Well-Safe Guardian rig in the background.

Well-Safe Solutions’ Phil Milton said: “I am honoured to be able to support OEUK during what is a pivotal time for the energy sector within the UK.

“I look forward to working closely with OEUK, its members and the wider board, to assist in showcasing the vital role that the UK’s energy supply chain has to play in delivering a just and sustainable energy transition while we strive toward the goal of net zero carbon emissions.”

As the UK looks to an upcoming general election the trade body is aiming to support the country’s home-grown energy sector.

OEUK has previously warned that the UK’s energy transition “will fail” if the industry is undermined by policy.

Published earlier this year, the trade body’s manifesto maps out a pathway for £200 billion of investment in the UK sector this decade, something which has been cast in by doubt by signals from political parties across the Westminster benches.

OEUK’s policy statement sets out that “the UK can become a leading green industrial power” but to do so “companies must see the UK as an attractive country to invest in”.

Recommended for you

Tags