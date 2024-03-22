Study casts doubts on ecological benefits of decommissioned offshore structures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Study casts doubts on ecological benefits of decommissioned offshore structures

By Michael Behr
22/03/2024, 10:01 am
Researchers say more detailed investigations are needed into the best way to manage such decommissioned offshore structures at end-of-life

New research suggests that decommissioned offshore structures would provide only limited long-term ecological benefits for marine life.

Researchers from the University of Plymouth, Plymouth Marine Laboratory and the Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (Cefas) analysed existing studies into the environmental impacts of marine artificial structures – including oil and gas platforms and offshore wind farms.

They found that such installations can offer some ecological benefits – including increasing the diversity and abundance of fish species – in areas where the seafloor was mostly comprised of sand.

However, there was limited conclusive evidence that oil and gas platforms and offshore wind farms could provide additional substantial benefits if they were left in the sea after being decommissioned.

In particular, the available evidence did not allow the researchers to draw clear conclusions on how the structures compare to natural rocky reef – which limits the ability to establish whether they can serve as artificial reef at all.

As a result, the researchers say more detailed investigations are needed into the best way to manage such structures at end-of-life, as repurposing them into artificial reefs may not provide the intended benefits.

Dr Anaelle Lemasson, Post-Doctoral Research Fellow at the University of Plymouth and the study’s lead author, said: “Many of the structures we see in the ocean today were put in place at a time when environmental considerations weren’t in people’s minds. There were also no legal requirements covering possible environmental impacts, or what might happen to these structures once they reached the end of their useful lives.

“That is certainly changing, and transitions away from fossil fuels mean it is vital we have this debate now. It is also critical that we learn lessons from the past, particularly at a time when increases in ORE installations are likely to result in more artificial structures being sited out at sea.”

Using decommissioned offshore structures has been a topic of debate, with advocates claiming that leaving portions behind could help promote marine biodiversity.

Offshore structures can provide anchoring points for organisms such as corals and barnacles, creating complex environments that can support additional species.

However, the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation warned that growing offshore infrastructure could see more than half of Scottish fishing grounds lost by 2050.

Leaving portions of these assets behind for marine conservation would put pressure on the fishing industry, the group warned.

