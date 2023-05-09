North Sea’s future biodiversity relies on decommissioning decisions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Opinion

North Sea’s future biodiversity relies on decommissioning decisions

By Professor Jo Porter, INSITE and Heriot-Watt University
09/05/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 09/05/2023, 8:14 am
© Supplied by ShutterstockLife on the seabed
Life on the seabed

The North Sea is at a turning point. Hundreds of rigs and their associated marine infrastructure are set to be decommissioned. Oil and gas platforms will begin to move out, and infrastructure for offshore renewable energy will move in.

Making the right decisions on decommissioning and restoration now could transform the biodiversity of the North Sea.

For 10 years, the INSITE programme has been gathering data to help assess the impact of manmade structures in the North Sea ecosystem.

We now better understand the role that artificial structures play in the North Sea’s ecosystems and its biodiversity.

That also means we can better predict the impact decommissioning could have on the sea’s biodiversity.

A sea change in biodiversity

Before fishing, shipping and oil and gas arrived in the North Sea, the seabed could have been characterised by extensive shellfish reefs supporting thriving populations of fish, birds, whales and dolphins.

Following decades of human activity, the extent of these diverse reef habitats is much reduced.

They have been replaced by sedimentary areas with less structural complexity and by numerous artificial structures; think of a muddy desert versus an underwater jungle.

These different habitat types are home to different suites of animals with lower associated levels of biodiversity.

For example, a thriving horse mussel bed can host hundreds of species due to its complex structure.

Artificial structures, on the other hand, are likely to host fewer species, with some at very high levels of abundance, like barnacles, anemones, and Dead Man’s fingers.

Industry fundamentally changed the North Sea but can also contribute to its recovery.

© Supplied by Jo Porter
Professor Jo Porter

We’ve all seen photos of corals and barnacles on oil rig legs and pipelines, but we didn’t have the research to confirm whether these manmade structures contributed to biodiversity in the North Sea.

We do now. Scientists in INSITE’s CHASANS programme are analysing the levels of connectivity of larvae between locations across the North Sea to understand the colonisation patterns of manmade structures, like platforms.

We now better understand the role that artificial structures can play as providers of substrate that acts like a biological building block connecting populations of structural species, including mussels and corals.

That also means we can better predict the impact decommissioning could have on the sea’s biodiversity.

Decommissioning options and their impact on biodiversity

There are three scenarios for decommissioning: complete removal of structures, partial removal by toppling and dragging into position, and cutting off of structure with the placement of the remaining parts.

These scenarios all focus on the removal or permanence of the structures. Now is the time to start thinking about the sea itself. Should we let it rewild or should we intervene with targeted support? If we remove structures completely, what is the consequence for the biodiversity that has built up there during the lifetime of the structures?

Intervention could have a huge impact on restoring the North Sea’s biodiversity, and create a supply chain and industry at the same time.

Nature-based interventions

For deeper sites, we could draft in biological support. Horse mussel reefs could be developed on existing or newly created shelly gravel areas of the seabed to create productive habitat.

In shallower sites, we could add oysters or blue mussels. They’ll perform important environmental functions like cleaning the water, but they could also be farmed. If these reefs embed successfully, it could lead to a North Sea full of fish that could support thousands of jobs.

Evidence and opportunities

Decommissioning has been a contentious issue, but the INSITE programme is helping to provide the evidence base we need to make the right decisions for the North Sea.

At each stage and site, there are opportunities for regulators and industry to consider what they could add to the North Sea to enhance its biodiversity to ensure it can sustainably support livelihoods in the years to come.

Recommended for you

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts