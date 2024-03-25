Still Wakes the Deep: North Sea video game to release on 18 June

Still Wakes the Deep, a first-person ‘otherworldly horror’ video game set on a North Sea oil platform, will release on 18 June this year.

The player takes on the role of an offshore worker as they navigate the fictional “stunningly-realised” Beira D platform off the coast of Scotland in December, 1975.

They need to save the remaining members of the crew from the collapsing structure, all while contending with an “otherworldly horror on the edge of all logic and reality”.

Still Wakes the Deep also features “an authentic cast of Scottish actors” who “struggle for survival on an unstable oil rig, where one wrong step could be your last”.

Still Wakes the Deep comes from UK developer the Chinese Room, which previously developed games including Dear Esther, Everyone’s Gone to the Rapture and the upcoming Vampire: the Masquerade – Bloodlines 2.

A description on the PlayStation website reads: “Still Wakes the Deep is a return to the first-person narrative horror genre for The Chinese Room, creator of critically acclaimed games such as Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs, Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture, and Dear Esther.

“You are an offshore oil rig worker, fighting for his life through a vicious storm, perilous surroundings, and the dark, freezing North Sea waters. All lines of communication have been severed. All exits are gone. All that remains is to face the unknowable horror that’s come aboard.

“Search for your crew and help them survive if you can. Run, climb, and swim through the flooding corridors and storm-lashed outer decks. Face a terrifying, unrelenting foe. And pray that, one day, you get to see your family again.”

Still Wakes the Deep will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.